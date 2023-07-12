30 social houses ready for next year but more are required to address ‘chronic shortages’ in north Wexford

While the presence of contractors on the old St Joseph’s School site on Wexford St and the beginning of works on 30 new social houses in Gorey town centre has been met with widespread positivity, both local councillors and members of the Seanad have expressed a need for greater urgency in the delivery of houses for the north of the county.

The houses on Wexford St, which will consist of 12 one-bedroom apartments, 11 two-beds, and seven three-bedroom homes, are expected to be turnkey ready by the summer of 2024 in what Councillor Joe Sullivan described as the “first significant social housing scheme Wexford County Council (WCC) has carried out in Gorey town centre in a considerable amount of time”.

The planning application for the homes included a proposal for five terraced duplex type units with direct pedestrian accessibility provided for both ground floor older persons apartments and upper floor two bed dwellings with the idea being to create a community, with the accessible shared courtyard arrangement adding to a sense of place to the urban character of the area.

The application also stated that the courtyard would “include a sequence of spaces that are free of vehicular traffic, with play areas facilitating activity for young, with sections of seating areas which to suit older members of the community”.

Confirming contractor, Mythen Construction, was currently engaged in “preparatory work” on the site, Cllr Sullivan said these homes would go some way towards addressing the “chronic housing need” in north Wexford.

“The sooner we can families into these homes the better,” said the Fianna Fáil councillor. “I know we need to provide more houses but the beginning of works here is greatly welcomed, there are people who would prefer the site be used for a car park but in the current climate it’s crucial we develop houses here and bring some life back into the centre of town.”

The arrival of contractors was also welcomed by leas cathaoirleach of the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District (GKMD) Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin who said developments of this nature were the way forward for the council.

"We had the plans for this site five years ago, so while it has taken a long time coming, it is a very welcome development,” he said. “It is the only own-build council housing project currently under construction in the Gorey area. Hopefully, we'll soon see diggers and local construction workers on the sites of the other own-build developments - the 22-unit development at Creagh and the 35-unit one at St.Walerans.

"This is the way to go, just like the county council of the 70s and 80s, and indeed the previous decades, where councils directly built hundreds of social or council houses on public land on an annual basis. I want to see local people from our housing list in these homes during 2024.”

However, Senator Malcolm Byrne, although welcoming the commencement of work on Wexford St, said he was “very concerned” by delays in other projects, “most notably the St. Waleran’s project. Two years ago, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien visited the site and there has been practically no movement since,” he said.

In an email sent to Chief Executive of WCC Tom Enright and Director of Services Carolyne Godkin, Senator Byrne said progress on housing developments at Ramsfort Park and St. Waleran’s was “painfully slow! and continued to slip. “You will recall that the Council had previously committed to the affordable homes at Ramsfort being delivered by mid 2022 and that there would be significant progress on St. Waleran’s by now,” wrote Senator Byrne. “In spite of all the meetings and commitments, progress is painfully slow and this does not speak to me of a sufficient level of urgency being applied to the most pressing problem in our community: the shortage of social and affordable homes.”

In further correspondence, on this occasion to housing officer Anita McLoughlin, Senator Byrne writes, “I am particularly keen to know who has been appointed as project manager for the St. Waleran’s Project. It is now close on two years since Minister Darragh O’Brien visited the St. Waleran’s site and was shown extensive plans. The Minister is due to visit Gorey in the near future and I will be taking him to the site to show him the lack of progress.”

This frustration is shared by the senator’s party colleague Cllr Sullivan.

“There’s more houses needed than this, absolutely, we can’t take the foot off the pedal, we need ten times this amount of houses just to make a dent in the housing list,” he said. ”When the price of private homes is up around €300,000 it’s very challenging for people to service a mortgage, a lot of people aren’t in a position to do that which is why it’s vital that, as a county council, we provide as much support for these people as possible.”