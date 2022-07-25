Gardai issue missing person appeal for Gorey man William Ralph

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 58-year-old William Ralph who is missing from his home in Gorey, Co Wexford, since Monday July 25.

William is described as approximately 5ft 10” inches in height, of athletic build, with short grey hair and green eyes. When last seen, William was wearing a teale polo shirt and beige chinos.

Gardaí and William’s family are concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing for assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9430690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.