Fundraising calendar launched for the Ballagh National School

Molly O'Keeffe, Ciara O'Sullivan, Mirron Dillon and Amy Waters at the launch of the Ballaghkeene NS 2023 Calender in the school.

Macey Hyland, Layla McCormack, Eva Hyland, Ellie Wickham and Laura Pettit at the launch of the Ballaghkeene NS 2023 Calender in the school.

l-r: Paula Dempsey, Evelyn O'Sullivan, Ursula Ormonde, Sarah Jane Murphy and Angela Devitt at the launch of the Ballaghkeene NS 2023 Calender in the school.

A very successful launch event took place recently in the Ballagh recently when the local national school's Parents’ Association unveiled their 2023 school calendar.

It was a very significant launch too because the calendar coincides with the 50th anniversary of the school and that’s reflected in the images contained in the calendar.

The secretary of the Parent’s Association, Evelyn O’Sullivan, said there was great excitement ahead of the launch, which took place in Ballaghkeene National School itself.

“Because it’s coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the school building there are photographs in there of old staff members and the original roll call from 1973,” said Evelyn.

The aim of the calendar is to raise money for the school to go towards equipment or books and Evelyn said everyone involved in compiling the calendar was delighted to be able to help the school.

The calendar is now available on local shops and is priced €8, with two available for €15 and three calendars can be purchased for €20.