Free supports for Wexford smokers – ‘After quitting smoking for a month, I was able to insure the car with the savings!’

World No Tobacco Day is taking place on Wednesday, May 31, and South East Community Healthcare are encouraging all that smoke to use this date as their opportunity to quit or begin the process of quitting.

The HSE Health and Wellbeing division – through the dedicated Health Promotion and Improvement team – are promoting the many free supports that are available to people in County Wexford to quit smoking.

This free service provides one to one behavioural support by trained stop smoking advisers to help people to quit and stay quit. The service aims to help people to reach 28 days smoke free, at which stage they are five times more likely to stay quit for good.

Trained Stop Smoking Advisors support individuals with changing behaviours, setting quit dates and dealing with cravings and withdrawals. A carbon monoxide monitor is used to track the improvement of the levels of carbon monoxide in the lungs and to validate their progress along the journey, which has proven to be an exceptionally useful tool to help people quit.

Support is also provided through face to face appointments or over the phone with friendly, non-judgemental and trained Stop Smoking Advisors.

Since the establishment of a number of new clinics county wide in January, there has been a significant uptake in the service. 29pc of current smokers are either trying to quit or actively planning to do so, 46pc of those who smoked in the previous year have tried to quit and 73pc of these have successfully quit (Healthy Ireland 2022).

There are currently a number of eight Stop Smoking clinics covering all areas of the county with designated Stop Smoking Advisors providing Stop Smoking support.

Lisa Nangle is the Health Promotion &Improvement Officer/Stop Smoking Advisor in the Gorey area, Sean Davitt covers Enniscorthy and Bunclody and Elaine Banville covers the Wexford town and Rosslare area.

Siobhán Morrissey is currently covering the area of New Ross.

Supported by the government’s Sláintecare strategy for its aims of integrating hospital and primary care services, ‘Supporting Pregnant Women and Extended Family to Quit and Stay Quit’ operates as a free, dedicated support for pregnant women and their families.

The programme takes referrals of pregnant women (in addition to partners and family members) from the four maternity department of Wexford General Hospital and from primary care/community services in Wexford. Stop smoking Advisor David Phelan said: “No matter what stage you or your partner are at in your pregnancy, it is never too late to stop smoking. You will get the support you need and not be judged. Ask your midwife, GP, healthcare provider or practice nurse to refer yourself to the ‘Supporting Pregnant Women and Extended Family to Quit and Stay Quit’.”

Other smoking cessation supports include the We Can Quit programme which is delivered as part of the Slaintecare Healthy Communities initiative.

Aislinn O’Leary is the Slaintecare Healthy Communities advisor and offers support people to quit by providing both individual supports as well as group support.

The ‘We Can Quit’ programme is an evidence based stop smoking programme, designed to be delivered in the community by trained Community Facilitators through group work. We Can QUIT is a free, friendly and supportive group programme for men and women who smoke and who want support to quit smoking. The programme offers a weekly stop smoking group and one-to-one support. The programme is offered by the HSE in partnership with local community organisations.

Siobhán Morrissey is the advisor based in the Chronic Disease Hub in Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre which focuses on providing support to people with any of the four major chronic diseases; Cardiovascular Disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Asthma and Type 2 Diabetes.

Ireland now has more quitters than smokers; 27pc of the Irish population are ex-smokers and in all age groups over the age of 35, there are more ex-smokers than current smokers. People who have quit smoking in Wexford have experience the benefits first hand by reaching out for the dedicated support to quit being offered by the HSE Health and Wellbeing department. One successful person reported: “After quitting smoking for a month, I was able to insure the car with the savings!”

Contact your local Stop Smoking Adviser and be directed to your nearest Clinic by emailing southeaststopsmokingsupport@hse.ie or calling 1800 201 203,