Eviction ban removal ‘will make no difference at all’ –Wexford landlord

No one will be made homeless post April 1 lifting of ban, says Wexford developer

NOBODY will be made homeless following the lifting of the eviction ban on April 1, a Wexford landlord and property developer has said.

Willie O’Leary rents out properties to hundreds of people in New Ross and says there are enough supports in place to ensure nobody is made homeless.

The eviction ban was introduced as a temporary measure early on during the pandemic and under the rules while notices to quit could still be issued to tenants while the ban was in effect, they will not be able to be evicted until after the ban ends.

Mr O’Leary said: “This is all political point scoring. The ban being lifted makes no difference to me because I have some of the best tenants you could ask for. 95pc of them are fine, it’s the other 5pc who let the whole thing down.”

He said the government needs to take stronger action against those who don’t pay their rent, saying landlords get tied up for years in the Residential Tenancies Board and courts trying to get a fraction of the rent they are owed back.

"I have tenants who don’t pay their rent and some haven’t for years. They use every trick in the book to stay on. I don’t kick them out, especially when there are children involved.”

He said for smaller landlords the situation can become impossible and that is why so many are exiting the rental market.

"When a tenant doesn’t pay they will follow the letter of the law and then it will go to court and the judge will say they don’t want to put people out onto the street. There is huge access for help from government bodies for people but people play the game, a small percentage are. “There will be nobody made homeless with the government’s decision whatsoever because there is emergency accommodation and Wexford County Council are doing a fantastic job in rehousing people.

"This decision will make no difference at all. It’s a vote grabber. With the best will in the world, the numbers speak for themselves. Landlords are getting out. There is a reason that everyone is leaving a sinking ship.”