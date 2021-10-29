Essential works to close Wexford General Hospital’s Emergency Department entrance

ESSENTIAL maintenance works will mean that the main entrance to Wexford General Hospital’s Emergency Department will be closed on Monday (November 1) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those attending the ED on this date are asked to use the main hospital entrance. Visitors and all other appointments are asked to use the old hospital entrance, which is located across from the entrance to the main car park. Management would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during the works.

There may be some further disruption for those seeking to contact the hospital by phone next week. A scheduled switchboard upgrade is planned to take place between the hours of 11 p.m. on Tuesday night and 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning. A voice message on the main hospital telephone line (053 915300) will advise the general public that, in the event of an emergency, they should contact 053 9142728 or 053 9142152 during this time.