THE members of Enniscorthy United were presented with a brand-new strip recently, much to the delight of everyone in the club.

The jerseys were sponsored by Canavan Roofing and among those in attendance at the presentation ceremony were club chairman, Cllr Jackser Owens, team captain, Liam Egan, and the team manager, Martin Farrell.

Aidan Canavan from Canavan Roofing handed over the jerseys with his sons Ollie and Teddy Jordan-Canavan.

Cllr Owens expressed gratitude to Mr Canavan for his generosity and said everyone in the club is very appreciative of the support.

The club is one of the most successful sports organisations in the town and, having been formed in 1968, is still going strong.

The club currently has three senior mens’ teams and an U19s team.

The club also has a strong underage section, including an U12 boys’ team and an U16 and U14 girls’ team.

The club can be contacted by email at enniscorthyunited@gmail.com and new members are always welcome. It’s hoped the new strip will bring good luck over the coming season.