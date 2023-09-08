Young Wexford politician says his generation are not being represented – ‘the same candidates run again and again’

Although he was nominated to run in next year’s local elections, Ruairí Ryan’s name will not be on the ballot when the people of the Enniscorthy Municipal District go to the polls next year. Although only 18-years-old, the Fianna Fáil party member says he was ready and willing to join sitting councillors Aidan Browne and Barbara-Anne Murphy on the ticket if he had been given the opportunity.

“I was nominated to contest next year’s local elections, I was very happy to be nominated, and thought it would be a fantastic opportunity,” says the Enniscorthy native. “However, we have a national constituency committee and it decided to run two candidates in the district this time instead of three even though it generally runs three in Enniscorthy; it was a bit disheartening to be honest because they usually run three, they ran three in 2019, and the general consensus is they would run three again this time.

"I would have loved to run, and I would like to run in the future, I think I’d make a good candidate, in the meantime I’ll continue to work with John Lahart, give myself more time, learn more about politics.”

John Lahart is the Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin South West, and it is in his offices that Ruairí has been learning the skills which he believes will serve him, and the young people of Wexford, well when his time comes.

“It’s part-time, I’m responsible for social media, ad management, that kind of thing; it’s great experience and is giving me a solid grounding in politics, giving me an idea of what elected politicians do on a daily basis, it’s an experience I wouldn’t be able to get anywhere else.

However, the 18-year-old does feel there is an urgent need for young voices in Wexford politics, for the views of his generation to be represented in the county council.

“The sad thing is there isn’t many young councillors in Wexford, Andrew Bolger is the only one; the rest are in their thirties or older,” says the Ógra Fianna Fáil member. “We need new blood in local politics, the same councillors seem to run again and again; but some of them are getting a bit older now, so maybe it’s time younger people with new views came along.

"We need younger people on the ballots, we have fantastic young people in Wexford, especially in Fianna Fáil, and if we can have younger people running for election it gives the party the chance to gather new voters; young people have new, fresh ideas.”

As someone beginning college in the coming weeks, Ruairí will be directly affected by one of the biggest issues for young people in modern Ireland: accommodation, and the lack thereof.

“For young people the biggest issue right now is housing, especially for those studying at third level. I was looking at going to DCU, they have on-site accommodation for €6,000 a year which is fine, but there’s only enough there for one-fifth of the student body, everyone else has to source accommodation elsewhere.

"The other places I looked at were €10-12,000, that’s just for nine months of the year. Even a middle-class family, where both parents are working, would struggle with that. It’s a massive amount to pay and it’s not even considering the bills, registration fee, day-to-day living.”

Citing driving-test waiting times as another issue of concern for his generation, Ruairí is using his position within Ógra Fianna Fáil to try and make a difference in his local area.

“If I had been elected I would have seen it as an extension of the community work I’m currently involved in, when you can go out into the community and help people there’s no better feeling; when someone comes to you with an issue and you can say to them ‘I can help you with that’, that’s what I love doing.”