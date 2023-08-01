Wexford’s Nose of Tralee finalist has ‘special connection’ with teenage owner

While Roses from around the world (including two from Co Wexford) prepare for their big night at the Dome later this month, their four-legged counterparts are busily preparing for a nerve-wracking experience of their own. With voting opening on August 3, the finalists in this year’s Nose of Tralee are getting groomed, manicured, and dolled up in anticipation of being crowned the 2023 winner.

Lily, a one-year-old border collie from Killane, will represent Wexford in a competition which sees dogs and cats from all 32 counties compete to be named Ireland’s best pet. A boisterous, loveable pooch, Lily has developed a special bond with her owner, 14-year-old Gillian McGrath Kerins.

“She is the best dog anyone could ask for and the most loveable dog you could get – especially with her never-ending kisses,” said Gillian. “When I first met Lily she was a very quiet pup, but after a while she became so excited when I came home, even if I was only gone for ten minutes, she would squeal and bark saying hello until I said hello back.”

Fresh back from a visit to the grooming studio, Gillian said her beloved pet loves the limelight and was only too happy to have her photo taken for the paper.

“She has this special trick where she sticks the tip of her tongue out and makes everyone around her laugh and smile. Lily can sense when there’s a camera around, she’s the biggest poser I have ever seen.”

Described by Gillian’s mother as “inseparable”, the teenager and her dog have formed a lasting connection since Lily joined the family’s other dog, Bruno.

“You don’t need to set an alarm in the morning with Lily, she runs down the hall and jumps up on the bed, giving you kisses until you get up,” Gillian said. “Before she goes to bed she waits for me to give her a hug and a kiss goodnight. I’ve never had such a special bond with a dog until I met Lily, she makes me laugh every time I see her.

"When she’s scared she trusts me to mind her by standing behind me. People say a dog is a man’s best friend, and it’s true; Lily is my best friend, I know she’s always got my back and I’ve always got hers.”

To vote for Lily in this year’s Nose of Tralee visit The Pet Sitters Ireland Nose of Tralee Competition on Facebook. Voting opens on Thursday, August 3 and the winner will be announced on August 22.