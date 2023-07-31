Wexford’s Miss Elegance dedicates international title to late mother

Since she first began taking part in beauty pageants seven years ago Mary Mullally has had one burning ambition; to appear in a competition in the States, to walk a US catwalk and, perhaps, bring a world crown back to Wexford. Last week, the native of Milehouse, Enniscorthy, went a long way towards achieving those goals when she won the 2023/24 edition of Miss Elegance of the World International.

Open to entrants across the world, Mary had previously finished runner-up in a competition which qualifies her for the Miss Universal Global Pageant event in Orlando, Florida next summer.

“It hasn’t hit me yet, I’m still in shock, I was just thinking ‘is this really happening?’,” Mary said of her win. "They decided to run the competition online this year because with some of the contestants travelling from Australia it was too expensive for them to come all the way to the UK for the final. They had the same issue last year and some people ended up dropping out so they wanted to give everyone a fair chance.”

Rather than strut her way down the catwalk, Mary had to upload a series of videos and then settle down to watch the final online with her loved ones.

“My whole family watched it with me, as soon as I was announced the tears started, I couldn’t stop crying; I was gobsmacked, I didn’t expect to win,” she said of a win which she dedicated to the woman who inspired her to always follow her dreams.

“I’ve waiting to get my crown and my sash and then I’ll be down to visit my mam in Enniscorthy, she’s buried in St Mary’s, she was the main reason I got into this and kept at it, before she passed away she always encouraged me to pursue,” said Mary who now lives in Co Cork. “She passed on July 20, 2018, so it was almost five years to the day when I won the competition. It’s still so hard without her, but this is what she wanted me to do, and everything I achieve is for her.”

And while she has taken inspiration from her late mother, Mary hopes her own experiences in life, experiences of domestic abuse, can shine a light for others.

“Since I started doing this in 2016 I’ve wanted to be a role model for not just women, but also men, who have survived domestic abuse and show that you can overcome it; I can’t believe how far I’ve come at times.”