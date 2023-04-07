Wexford women’s creativity highlighted and celebrated at Enniscorthy Castle event

ENNISCORTHY Castle provided the venue for an event recently aimed at highlighting creativity in women and it proved to be a great success.

The castle manager, Mico Hassett, organised the ‘fireside chat’ event in the iconic building with the initiative titled ‘Creative Women of Wexford’.

Some of those involved are all well-known and accomplished within their respective fields of creative expression.

They included some very familiar names such as Maria Nolan (author), Anne Marie Kearney (musician / songwriter), Lisa Byrne (Visual Arts Manager, Wexford Arts Centre and the Presentation Arts Centre), Mary Wallace (artist), Nora Clifford (poet), Eileen Hawkins (former Wexford camogie player), Cllr. Barbara-Anne Murphy and Ms Hassett.

The ladies discussed a variety of topics including finding a good work life balance, how to balance a creative work life while having a family, changes in education over the years and current topical conversations including the referendum on removing constitutional reference to women’s ‘life within the home’, to be held in November.

The event was very relaxed and informal and everyone involved enjoyed the opportunity to talk about a wide range of topics in such an intimate setting.