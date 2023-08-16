Wexford woman to return home from Hungary after suffering ‘medical emergency’ during dental surgery

A fundraiser set up to bring Julie Mullally home from Hungary has reached its target in less than two days. Julie, who is from Enniscorthy, travelled to Budapest earlier this month for vital dental surgery but suffered a medical emergency during the procedure and was subsequently transferred to a local hospital.

While her initial recovery went well, the mother-of-three suffered a huge setback when she had a mini-stroke and was informed by doctors that she faced a lengthy period of recovery. Concerned for her sister’s health, Lisa Mullally set up a GoFundMe (Help Bring Julie Home) on Sunday evening in the hope of raising enough money to get Julie home safely.

Having opted for an ambulance service which would see Julie travel across Europe before taking a ferry from France to Wexford, Lisa set the GoFundMe target at €18,000, a figure which was reached early on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking prior to the target being reached, Lisa said, “It’s been absolutely overwhelming, amazing, we’ve had people dropping in cash and cheques into work too, it looks like we’re going to reach the target in the coming days Julie’s eldest daughter, Shauna, has booked a transfer for her to come home this week, either Thursday or Friday; they’ll be travelling by ambulance across Europe and Julie will be able to go from bed-to-bed without having to endure the stress of the airport.”

Part of the reason why the family are so keen to get Julie home is because she also has cystic fibrosis (CF), a condition which, upon her return would necessitate a stay in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

“The plan then is to have her go to St Vincent’s, that’s where her CF team are based. She has worked with Cystic Fibrosis Ireland (CFI) for 10 years, took part in a number of charity events to raise money for the organisation, she’s been involved in mini-marathons, skydives, her youngest daughter was diagnosed with the condition at birth,” said Lisa. “Julie would have been diagnosed with it later in life, she had genetic testing after her daughter was born because we thought she was just a carrier but it was discovered she had a mild and rare form of CF.

“She will benefit greatly from being moved to a hospital here in Ireland, she’s a devoted mother and we know that her recovery would be aided massively by being closer to home where she can have regular visits from her children.”

In the aftermath of the procedure, Shauna travelled to Hungary to be with her mother and they have received expert case and assistance in the two weeks since.

“The dental team have been fantastic, there was no fault of negligence on their part. Shauna is out there now and they’ve found somewhere for her to stay, they’ve been showing her round, giving her the support. Julie is very weak at the moment, is on a lot of pain medication, they had been 90 per cent of the way through the dental procedure when it happened and we’re hopeful she’ll be able to have that work completed when she’s fit and well. We’re so grateful for the generosity of the local community and everyone who has donated and supported us.”

Although much has been written about Irish people travelling overseas for surgery in other countries, Lisa was keen to stress that this wasn’t a case of a foreign clinic botching a cut-price operation.

“It’s important to state that this was necessary dental work, it was something she had to have done, these were two unrelated incidents, and, according to doctors, all the indications are that the medical emergency would have happened anyway,” said Lisa. “It’s too soon to say what her long-term prognosis is but we would hope she’ll make a full recovery.”