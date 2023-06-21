Wexford village to host major 1798 commemorative event

A major commemoration event will take place in Ballymurn village, in County Wexford, on Sunday, June 25, at 3.30 p.m.

Ballymurn Heritage Group is organising an event to honour members of the Hay family, of Ballinkeele, and the events of 1798.

A series of commemorative events have taken place throughout the county this year to mark the significance of the year being the 225th anniversary of the Rebellion that changed the course of Irish history.

The Hay brothers played very significant roles in the Rebellion and their involvement will be recalled at the forthcoming event.

Philip Hay was a Captain in the British Army. He was inn charge of Dublin Castle at the time of the Rebellion.

His brother, Edward, was secretary of the Irish Catholic Committee while another brother, John, was was arrested and executed on Wexford Bridge on June 26, 1798.

John is buried in Kilmallock cemetery in Ballymurn. The local church in the village was also burned on June 21, that year, the same day the infamous Battle of Vinegar Hill took place.

The forthcoming commemoration event in the village will be led by the Ballinaggin Pipe Band.

There will also be a march involving pike men and women and people from all over the county and beyond are invited to go along and join in the march and enjoy the days events if they so wish. Following the formal commemoration events music and refreshments will be available afterwards in the local hall. It promises to be a great family event aimed at remembering a family who themselves played an integral role in 1798.