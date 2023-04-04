Wexford tourism ambassadors to host free community céilí in Ferns as part of Ancient Connections

THE craic will be mighty in Ferns in April when Wexford tourism ambassadors will be hosting a free community Céílí.

The event will take place in the Courtyard Bar & Restaurant, on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. It’s being organised to celebrate the completion of the ambassadors’ training as part of the Ancient Connections Programme and to welcome their Welsh counterparts who will be spending the weekend exploring some of the fantastic heritage sites Co. Wexford has to offer.

Commenting on the event, Tara Clarke, who is an archaeologist and heritage researcher with Abarta Heritage, said the céilí will be a chance for people to meet the tourism ambassadors, hear fantastic tales and songs from Irish and Welsh folklore and enjoy traditional music and dance.

“Everyone is welcome to attend this free event,” said Tara.

The ambassador training program is delivered by Abarta Heritage as part of the Ancient Connections programme which is aimed at enhancing links between West Wales and Wexford. It’s funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales co-operation programme, Pembrokeshire and Wexford County Councils, Visit Wexford and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

​