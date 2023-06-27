Wexford to host major international summit

Scott Foster, a former director of the Sustainable Energy Division of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe will address the event.

The event, which will be launched in the Riverside Park Hotel at 4 p.m., is being organised in conjunction with Enniscorthy Forum, a Wexford-based community group that has entered an agreement to work in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) as part of a worldwide mission to reduce carbon emissions in the built environment.

The Enniscorthy Forum recently signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to create a collaboration going forward between the Forum's Building Action Coalition (BAC) and UNEP's Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction (GlobalABC).

The partnership between the Enniscorthy Forum and UNEP is set to be formally announced at the Ministerial Summit, which in addition to being hosted by the Forum, is being sponsored by Kingspan, a global leader in building innovation.

As part of a newly signed MoU, the Enniscorthy Forum will work in collaboration with UNEP to promote the transformative benefits of high-performance buildings and to ensure promotion and take-up of best practice methods in planning, design and construction across the world.

The Forum is supported by the Irish Government and its summit this week is due to be attended by senior industry figures and leading academics as well as US and UN officials.

Among those who will be addressing the opening session of the event will be Pat Cox, former President of the European Parliament, Justin Schwartz, Executive Vice-President and Provost of Penn State University, USA, and James Gannon, Chairperson of the Ireland Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

The BAC will also be reporting on outcomes from the summit to the Government’s department of the environment.

Among the distinguished participants and speakers will be senior representatives from UNEP, UN Education Cannot Wait, United Nations Office in Geneva, Ireland's Commission for Regulation of Utilities, Coalition members and partners from Washington DC, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Ireland, Scotland, Germany, Britain, India, and the Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board Mt. Lucas facility.

Mike Stenson, Project Director of Kingspan’s planned Building Technology Centre in Ukraine, will also address the event.

The two-day summit will also hear of the call for the Irish Government to sign up to the Buildings Breakthrough Target - a French and Moroccan-led joint vision and rallying-point initiative aimed at ensuring near-zero emission buildings are the new normal by 2030. That nitiative is part of UNEP’s work programme.

The Enniscorthy Forum (EF), is a not-for-profit organisation set up in 2020 by Enniscorthy & District Chamber, to support advancement of the United Nations sustainable development agenda.

In September, 2022, the EF launched its Buildings Action Coalition (BAC) to advance high performance buildings. The coalition is a global collaboration with a programme of projects and activities involving a wide range of public and private stakeholders in construction, planning, policy and other built environment sectors to accelerate attainment of the Buildings Breakthrough target.

As part of the new MOU, UNEP and UNEP’s Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction (Global ABC) have become lead partners with the EF and the BAC is now aligned with the Global ABC.

Scott Foster, a former director of the Sustainable Energy Division of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and an adviser to the Enniscorthy Forum,, who will also be attending the summit in Enniscorthy, commented: “Improving the performance of buildings and the built environment is the one action that can deliver integrated solutions at scale in a timely fashion to produce tangible outcomes on economic, social, and environmental resilience, quality of life, and climate, among other desirable outcomes, and in the process advance employment, innovation, and investment.”

“This is an exciting development for the Enniscorthy Forum and is proof that small local organisations can achieve big things with the right support, the right partners and the right vision,” he said.

Mr Foster went on to comment that the BAC has far-reaching ambitions to help transform the built environment worldwide.

Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy, who is CEO of the Enniscorthy Forum, said: “Since our foundation in 2020, we have received significant support from the Irish Government, industry partners and Buildings Action Coalition members."

She said signing an MoU with UNEP will bring the forum’s work to the next level and increase its reach and influence along with that of the BAC.

“The signing of the MoU with UNEP means the Forum will now support UNEP’s work,” said Cllr Murphy.

“This will include advocating for market transformation to achieve high performance buildings, developing guidelines that will help deliver net zero buildings and working closely with all stakeholders to lead and support this much-needed transition,” she said.

“We already have a significant programme of collaborations including outreach, research, academic studies, construction projects and education and training schemes,” she added.

Cllr Murphy said the EF now intends to expand the global membership network of the BAC to more countries and more construction industry stakeholders.

“We also plan to mobilise resources and disseminate knowledge, experience and best practices to transition towards zero emission buildings and construction,”ino she said.

She said the EF is now calling on the Irish Government to sign up to the Buildings Breakthrough Target.

“This is an important initiative, which urges countries to ensure that near-zero emission and resilient buildings are the new normal by 2030,” said Cllr Murphy.

“To date, 16 countries have signed up to it and we need Ireland to join them,” she added.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Mark Radka, Chief of the Energy and Climate Branch of UNEP, said: “We are delighted with our newly formalised relationship with the Enniscorthy Forum and look forward to a strong and enduring partnership that helps raise the performance of buildings and the built environment on a global scale.”

“Experts from Ireland helped initiate the UN’s High Performance Buildings Initiative and this prompted creation of the Enniscorthy Forum,” he said.

“UNEP values and appreciates the Irish Government's support for the Enniscorthy Forum and the activities of its Buildings Action Coalition,” he added.

Mike Stenson, the Project Director of Kingspan’s Ukraine Building Technology Campus, said his company was delighted to sponsor the summit and support the work of the Enniscorthy Forum on high-performance buildings.

“Kingspan is a global leader in building innovation,” he said.

“We believe advanced materials, building systems and digital technologies can play an important role in helping to address the global issues of circularity and climate change and we are playing a key part in realising this,” he added.

He said his company is planning to invest €280m in a new Building Technology Campus in Ukraine that will be a “net zero manufacturing site” developing innovative products for sale across Europe and to help in the sustainable reconstruction of Ukraine.

In addition to the formal announcement of the signing of the MoU with the UNEP, the summit in Enniscorthy will include programme of group sessions, public addresses and a wide variety of discussions on a range of subjects including ata centre infrastructure, workforce training, rebuilding Ukraine, energy grid integration and the business and economic case for high-performance buildings.