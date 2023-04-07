Wexford teenagers release single marking the Easter Rising of 1916

The cover of Molly and Maisie's single 'Raise the Flag Molly'

TWO Wexford teenage siblings will release a single on Easter Sunday, April 9, which tells the story of Molly O’Reilly, who who chosen by Michael Collins to raise the flag over Liberty Hall for the 1916 Easter Rising.

Coincidentally, one of the girls involved is also named Molly O’Reilly and she along with her sister, Maisie, recorded the song ‘Raise the Flag Molly’ under the watchful eye of producer, Dave Arkins, who also provides guitar, piano and bass on the track.

The song was written by the sisters’ mother, Paula, herself a very well known and accomplished singer songwriter.

Molly and Maisie’s great-grandather, Tommy O’Reilly, was one of the Irish volunteers who fought in the 1st Battalion Dublin Brigade.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song Paula said her daughters love to hear stories told by their grandad about the Easter Rising and the events that followed.

"They’ve thoroughly enjoyed learning more about Molly O’Reilly and her involvement, and how she raised the flag,” said Paula.

In addition to Dave Arkins the song also features a number of other formidable musicians including: Owen Mooney (accordion), Alan Byrne (drums) and Kane O’Rourke (fiddle and whistle).

The song is a slow, Americana styled downbeat ballad, with subtle Celtic undertones.

The instrumentation is quite sparse and this allows the stunning vocals of the two girls to shine through. The way the chorus builds in a stepped arrangement is fantastic and the fiddle and whistle playing gives the song an added Celtic feel.

The guitar playing is sublime and overall the song has all the ingredients necessary to garner a lot of attention.

The melody is fabulous and serves to enhance the formidable reputation Paula has as an extremely gifted songwriter while Molly and Maisie’s talent is indisputable.

The song will be available to stream and download on iTunes, Spotify, Instagram, Faceboom and YouTube while a video for the song will be go live on YouTube on Easter Sunday.