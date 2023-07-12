Wexford teenager, with cancer of the pelvis, flies to Germany to meet with specialist treatment team

A 15-year-old secondary school student from Co Wexford travelled to Essen in Germany on Tuesday to meet with a team of doctors who will provide her with specialist cancer treatment in the coming weeks.

Faye O’Neill-Redmond, from Bunclody, was diagnosed with cancer of the pelvis last year.

Her diagnosis came just two months after her twin sister, Aimee, passed away in July, after a life-long battle with ill-health.

Faye, accompanied by her mam, Lorna, travelled to Germany with the aim of meeting up with the team who will deliver the proton radio beam treatment to her once she finishes her current round of chemotherapy here. She will return to Ireland after a couple of days to finish her chemotherapy and will then make the return journey in a couple of weeks to begin her proton beam treatment.

Faye pictured with her mam, Lorna.

Once she has received that treatment in Essen, Faye will need to travel to Birmingham in the UK for surgery to remove the tumour from her pelvis, following which she will have a long road of rehabilitation ahead of her.

Speaking the day before leaving for Germany, Lorna said the flight would be a bittersweet moment for Faye as it was her first time travelling on a plane.

“She was never on a plane before so she’s excited about that but she wishes it was under different circumstances and they we were going on a holiday rather than to hospital,” said Lorna.

Faye’s journey since her diagnosis has been long and arduous and Lorna pointed out that she has experienced every possible side-effect from the chemotherapy.

“She has been so sick from it, it’s been terrible for her,” said Lorna.

Faye was originally due to fly out to Germany to begin her treatment on August 1, but that date was changed to July 27, and subsequently changed to August 8.

Lorna said her daughter has to finish her current round of chemotherapy treatment before she can undergo the treatment in Germany.

"She will be around eight weeks in Essen and then she will return home for more treatment in Crumlin and then she will go to Birmingham where they will remove some bone and the tumour,” said Lorna.

Faye O'Neill-Redmond is hoping to get specialist cancer treatment in Germany.

Thankfully, the chemotherapy has been very successful to date in reducing the size of the tumour and it’s hoped her journey is on an upward trajectory, however, she has a very long road ahead of her.

Lorna said it’s been a roller-coaster of emotions with numerous hospital visits to Wexford, Dublin and Kilkenny outside of the scheduled appointments.

“If her temperature goes up at all we have to get her into hospital immediately,” said Lorna.

"There is a danger that if her temperature gets high it could lead to an infection,” she added.

Faye needs the treatment in Germany because of where her tumour is located. It’s specific nature means the tumour is specifically targeted and Lorna explained that traditional treatment could have an adverse effect on organs around where the tumour is located.

"It’s quite specialised and because of where her tumour is it needs specialist treatment so that the organs around it are not damaged,” she said.

Lorna said she is immensely proud of her daughter who at times has been violently sick as a result of the chemotherapy but never complains.

“She is extremely brave about it and she’s a fighter,” said Lorna. Following the surgery in Birmingham to remove the tumour and some bones around it, Faye will receive intensive rehabilitation while there to help her recover some mobility after the operation.

However, Lorna said that will be another step on a road that has been very stressful to witness so far.

“She has had just about every conceivable side-effect of chemotherapy that it’s possible to get,” she said.

At one point Faye had to be sedated during treatment to prevent her from being violently sick because of the chemotherapy and on another occasion the treatment had to be stopped for a period of time because she lost the use of her hands and feet.

“It’s been very tough for her and she’s been through so much,” said Lorna.

The Irish Government covers the cost of Faye’s ticket and her mam’s ticket, to Germany, and also the cost of the cancer treatment.

However, outside of that all other costs are paid by the family. There was a very successful GoFundMe campaign that is now closed but Lorna said they were extremely appreciative of the support given to it throughout the community.

Despite that campaign being closed if people still want to give their support to Faye and help with the costs of staying in Germany they can do so privately by donating to the following account: IBAN No: IE-57BOFI90652317664059 and BIC No: BOFIIE2D.

The Gavin Glynn Foundation has helped the family enormously too and Lorna expressed sincere gratitude to the organisation.

“They’re helping to source accommodation and with travel in Germany and to be honest without their help we would be lost all together,” she said.

"They have been really brilliant and we really appreciate it,” she added. Lorna also admitted that coming to terms with the loss of Aimee and then dealing with her own illness has been very difficult for Faye and also for her personally.

However, the support of people around them and the wider community has been very uplifting for them.

“To see your own child dying in pain, and letting her be released from that, and then to turn around and watch what her sister is going through is hard,” said Lorna.

“The pain of that is hard but Faye has been so brave through all of this,” she added.

"She has a long and difficult road ahead of her but she is a fighter.”