Wexford students hope to raise awareness of the needs of secondary level peers

TWO secondary level students from County Wexford have been elected as Wexford Regional Officers for the Irish Second Level Students Union (ISSU).

Sadhbh Ní Ailín (15), is a 3rd Year student in Meánscoil Gharman and Aideen Hannath (17) is a 5th Year student in the Presentation Secondary School, Wexford.

Aideen has been involved with her student council for foru years and is delighted to have been re-elected as one of the ISSU Regional Officers.

"During my term I hope to uplift and support student voices in Wexford,” she said of her role.

Meanwhile, Sadhbh has been involved with her school’s student council for two years and she is looking forward to her role as an ISSU Regional Officer for the Model County.

The ISSU is the national representative body for second-level students, and is led by students for students.

The main aim of the ISSU is to represent, uplift and defend the students' voice throughout the country.

The organisation is the national representative body for school students in Ireland and it works closely with the Department of Education, TDs, unions and various other stakeholders within the education sector in Ireland.

Sadhbh and Aideen are looking forward to their roles and working on behalf and for the betterment of their second level peers throughout Wexford and nationally.

For more information on the ISSU log on to https://www.issu.ie/. and anyone wishing to contact Sadhbh or Aideen can do so through wexford@issu.ie