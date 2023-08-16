Wexford student authors Young Fine Gael justice document calling for tougher sentencing – ‘life should mean life’
Enniscorthy Guardian
A 22-year-old Bunclody student has co-authored a Young Fine Gael (YFG) justice document which is calling on the Government to introduce a series of measures to crack down on criminal offenders. The comprehensive document, which was presented to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee last month, sets out a list of proposals on how the Government can better improve our justice system, and protect its citizens from crime.