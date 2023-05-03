Wexford Strawberry Weekend to bring a brand new food and drink festival to the Model County

Cyril and Margaret Wheelock with Cllr. Aidan Browne at the launch of Wexford Strawberry Weekend at the Village Wheelocks.

Cllr. Aidan Browne, Tess and Tom Wheelock and Nicky Murphy at the launch of Wexford Strawberry Weekend at the Village Wheelocks.

Cllr. Barbara Ann Murphy, Angela Devitt and Mico Hassett at the launch of Wexford Strawberry Weekend at the Village Wheelocks.

Enniscorthy in County Wexford is set to host a brand new food and drink festival this year.

The Wexford Strawberry Weekend will take place over the weekend of July 1 and 2, at the Village at Wheelocks, which is a very well known local business.

The official launch of the event was attended by a large crowd in addition to members of the local authority including the Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr Aidan Browne.

The organisers of the festival said it will feature “a range of mouth-watering cuisine and refreshing beverages” and as such will have plenty to interest food and drink enthusiasts.

They said they will be welcoming artisan traders and visitors to The Village at Wheelocks.

One of the people behind the initiative commented: “We’re planning to deliver an amazing festival and packed weekend full of local food, fun and celebrations.”

The Strawberry Weekend title also tips a hat towards the traditional link between Enniscorthy and County Wexford’s most well-known fruit.