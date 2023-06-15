Wexford strawberry grower at forefront of Lidl’s sustainable packaging drive

Tess Fitzhenry and Molly Fitzhenry pictured their grandfather, Jim Kearns (Lidl supplier) in their family’s fruit farm in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. (Pic: Marc O'Sullivan).

Casey Moore with her grandfather, Jim Kearns (Lidl supplier) in their family’s fruit farm in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. (Pic: Marc O'Sullivan)

Tess Fitzhenry and Molly Fitzhenry pictured at their grandfather, Jim Kearns (Lidl supplier) family’s fruit farm in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. (Pic: Marc O'Sullivan)

FOR one County Wexford strawberry grower it’s a case of harvesting one of nature’s most popular fruits while working towards protecting the environment from which it came.

Lidl has introduced new packaging for its strawberry range, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to promoting a circular economy and one the suppliers at the heart of that is Kearns Fruit Farm based in Ballindaggin, near Enniscorthy, in Co Wexford.

The new packaging is an industry first and will result in 9.3 tonnes of plastic, or the equivalent of 375,000 bottles, being prevented from entering the ocean during the current Irish strawberry season.

Together with Lidl’s fish packaging update announced last year, the retailer is on course to prevent one million plastic bottles from entering the ocean this year.

Once again, leading the industry, Lidl's Deluxe Strawberries and 250g Strawberries will now be 100 per cent recyclable and made using at least 30 per cent Prevented Ocean Plastic (POP).

Ocean bound plastic is plastic is that found within 50km of an ocean coastline or major waterway that feeds into the ocean.

Lidl has partnered with Kearns Fruit Farm in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, to introduce this innovative new packaging to the Irish market.

A spokesperson for Lidl said the collaborative effort underscores the retail chain’s commitment to fostering a sustainable future and highlights the collective responsibility we share in combating plastic waste and promoting a circular economy.

Commenting on the new partnership, Jimmy Kearns, owner of Kearns Fruit Farm, said: “We’re so proud to partner with Lidl and play our part in providing Irish consumers with innovative strawberry packaging that includes recycled ocean bound plastic – a first in the Irish retail market.”

“We look forward to future collaboration with Lidl to further reduce environmental impact,” added Jimmy.

Meanwhile, the Lidl spokesperson said the new packaging innovation demonstrates the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship but also empowers customers to make responsible choices.

“By selecting Lidl's strawberry range, shoppers are actively contributing to the crucial mission of protecting marine life,” said the spokesperson.

However, Lidl's commitment to a circular economy goes beyond the strawberry range, aligning with its overarching goal that 100 per cent of its packaging will be designed for maximum recyclability and that 50 per cent of the packaging will be made using recycled materials by 2025.

Last year the retail giant became the first in Ireland to introduce POP packaging for its fresh fish products through its collaboration with Irish supplier, Keohane Seafoods. Significantly, this one initiative prevents the release of almost 19 tonnes of plastic into the world’s oceans annually, equating to 750,000 bottles.

Speaking about the initiative, Alan Archibold, Senior Buyer at Lidl Ireland commented: "By introducing POP packaging to our strawberry range, we are taking another significant step forward in our journey towards a more sustainable future. Our commitment to reducing plastic waste aligns with our vision to offer responsibly sourced products while safeguarding the health of our oceans."

With regard to the arrangement with Kearns Fruit Farm, Mr Archibold said: “We’re delighted to once again partner with a longstanding Irish supplier, Kearns Fruit Farm, on this innovative initiative that is set to have real impact on our environment.”

In addition to protecting the fruit the innovative design of Lidl’s new strawberry packaging also allows for drainage of water, thereby reducing the risk of spoilage.

The use of a single material in the packaging also enables easier recycling and the new packaging does not affect the shelf life of the strawberries.