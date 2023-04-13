Wexford receives €215k in funding to commemorate 225th anniversary of 1798 Rebellion

Wexford minister James Browne has announced funding of €215,000 to commemorate the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion. A fund of €75,000 has been allocated to host a number of commemorative events across Co Wexford, culminating with a 1798 summer school in Enniscorthy. In addition, capital funding of €140,000 has been allocated by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with €100,000 dedicated to the National 1798 Rebellion Centre and €40,000 allocated to the Fr. Murphy Centre in Boolavogue.

Commenting on the funding, Minister Browne said, “I’m delighted to have secured funding for significant investment related to commemorations of the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion in Co Wexford. These three allocations from government departments to Wexford County Council (WCC) will go a long way towards honouring the rich historic legacy of the 1798 Rebellion. In 1998, the bicentenary was commemorated across our county. This year, we have an opportunity to again honour the great men and women who joined the republican cause in our county 225 years ago.

The capital funding will “significantly enhance” the National 1798 Rebellion Centre in Enniscorthy and the Fr. Murphy Centre in Boolavogue, while the €75,000 will be used for a programme of commemorative events across the county.

"I’m delighted to have secured these significant investments in commemorating our county’s history and I look forward to attending these commemorative events later this year,” Minister Browne concluded.

The announcement was welcomed by local councillor Cathal Byrne who described the 1798 Rebellion as part of the “DNA of Enniscorthy”.

“The memory and legacy of that rising and those who died in it form part of the historic fabric of our town,” said Cllr Byrne. “This funding will enable the hardworking staff of the 1798 Centre to upgrade and refurbish the existing exhibitions and will act to build upon the existing visitor experience. I want to pay tribute to the voluntary board of the 1798 Centre including Manager Mico Hasset for their work with this project and thank the officials in WCC who have assisted with this project from the beginning.”

However, Cllr Byrne said this announcement did not alter his long-held belief that the 1798 Centre should be located in a different part of Enniscorthy.

"I remain of the view that the 1798 Centre ought to be located in a purpose built interpretive centre on Vinegar Hill and have raised this with officials in WCC to form part of a longer term vision for Vinegar Hill,” he insisted. “In the meantime, I am delighted that the Minister has allocated this funding and look forward to the works commencing later this year.”