Wexford pupils celebrate first wellbeing week at Castledockrell NS

THE pupils and staff in Castledockrell National School created their own little bit of history recently when they participated in the school's first ever wellbeing week initiative.

A spokesperson for the school said the programme of activities included looking at lots of different ways of enabling people to maintaining their own wellbeing so they will feel well and happy all the time.

“We started the week on Monday looking at healthy eating and the important role that plays in feeling well,” said the spokesperson.

“On Tuesday we did some gardening, planting flowers and looked at the importance of nature for our wellbeing,” she added.

The following day the focus of attention was placed on physical wellbeing and saw the pupils participate in lots of different sports activities including hurling, football, yoga and rounders.

“We also included some much needed meditation and relaxation after all that physical activity,” said the spokesperson.

“On Thursday, we looked at our wellbeing in terms of creativity through an art exercise and finally on Friday we looked at the important role our environment plays in our wellbeing,” she added.

She also highlighted the fact that because Castledockrell is a green school attention was also placed on the importance of looking after the environment as its something very important to everyone in the school.

“We did a spring clean in the school grounds as part of this,” said the spokesperson.

"It was a great week including lots of different ways for the children to keep well and to feel happy," she added.