Wexford mother-of-five living in parent’s sitting-room following eviction from rented property

The figures may state that there are approximately 12,000 homeless people in the country right now, but in addition to those accessing homelessness services there are thousands of others without a home, without anywhere to call their own. Michelle Ameghino is one such person, someone who has slipped between the cracks and finds herself living in limbo.

The single-mother is currently staying at her parents’ ancestral home in Bree, a two-bedroom house built in 1950 which has no heating and plumbing from another age. And she is doing so with her five children (aged 17, 13, 12, 10, and 4).

“I had been renting in Bunclody, in a private rental, and had been on HAP (Housing Assistance Payment),” says Michelle. “However, I was evicted at the beginning of September because my landlord wanted the property back.”

Towards the end of her tenancy Michelle began saving for a deposit for a new home, hoping that she would be able to cause as little upheaval for her children as possible. However, this led to her falling into arrears on her rent (€248) and has moved Wexford County Council (WCC) to effectively ban her from social housing until August of this year.

Although Michelle has since paid the money back, a letter from WCC has informed her that because she defaulted on her HAP payments she is not currently eligible for social housing supports until August 31 of this year. Referencing Section 46(1) of the Housing (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, one letter received by Michelle on January 12 of this year reads,

“...you will be ineligible for Social Housing Supports for a period of 12 months. At the end of this period you can apply for reassessment for social housing. Please note all arrears must be paid before you can reapply for social housing.”

In the meantime, Michelle has been living in Bree.

“I began renting out my mother’s ancestral home, but in the meantime my mother became ill and had to move back from Malta where she’d been living. And then her sister also became homeless and had to move here too, it’s only a two-bed house so myself and the kids are all sleeping in the living-room, my mother managed to get us some beds but it’s very cramped and awkward. It’s especially hard on the teenagers, they need their own privacy, it’s affecting all of our sleep.”

Also affecting their sleep are the early starts, the 6.30 a.m. morning calls required to ensure everyone gets to school on time.

“I’m currently driving around 60km to Bunclody, up and back, bringing the children to school, it’s costing me a lot money for fuel every week,” MIchelle says. “Once we get to Bunclody I just sit in the car and wait for them to finish. I don’t want to move them out of their schools, don’t want to disrupt them and move them away from their friends.”

Although the warmer months are imminent, MIchelle and the rest of the family are currently living in a home which has no heating, a chimney fire causing irreparable damage to the house. A representative from Action Chimneys informed the family that the “chimney has undergone severe internal and external damage as a result of a chimney fire. We recommend that the chimney be taken down to roof level and rebuilt”.

A quote for the recommended works came to €13,626.81.

The lack of heating has caused medical issues for Michelle and her children.

“Four of us suffer from asthma and the damp in the house is impacting that,” she says. “One of my children had to be rushed to hospital in Gorey in the middle of the night with an asthma attack recently. I suffer from panic attacks and this has triggered them again, it’s the not knowing when you’re going to be housed, and there’s so many people in the same situation too.”

Willing to live anywhere in the vicinity of Bunclody, Michelle has been informed by MABS (Money Advice and Budgeting Service) that with her current income she will be unable to afford private rented accommodation in the current market. In light of that, she says her only option is for WCC to reinstate her to its social housing list so she can apply for a council house.