Wexford lotto winner collects €419,000 jackpot – ‘I went to bed and had the best sleep of my life’

A person from County Wexford who scooped €418,978 in the lotto draw on Wednesday, June 7, was the first of three winners to call into National Lottery headquarters in Dublin on Thursday to pick up their winnings.

The person matched five numbers and the bonus number in the draw while the other two winners struck lucky in the Euromillions draw and with a scratch card, respectively.

The Wexford player, who wishes to keep their win private, purchased the winning ticket on the National Lottery app.

Reliving the moment they found out about the win, the person commented: “I found out the night of the draw. I checked the app and saw all these numbers flash up on my phone, I couldn’t believe my eyes. I didn’t tell anyone at first, I needed a bit of time to process it myself and believe it or not, I went to bed that night and had the best sleep of my life.”

The next morning the person organised a family get-together over lunch and said: “I thought I’d have a bit of fun with them, so I said I’d won €418 in the Lotto. They were happy out and congratulated me, but then I interrupted their celebrations to say, sorry did I say €418? I meant to say €418,000.”

Also claiming a substantial prize today was a player from Tipperary who won a whopping €500,000 in the EuroMillions Plus draw on Tuesday, June 13, with the winning ticket purchased at Centra, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

The player, who didn't check the ticket until the morning after the draw, commented: “I never check my tickets the night of the draw, because if I did win something, I wouldn’t be able to get a wink of sleep that night. I checked the following morning and nearly took weak.”

“I told my partner who stored it away safely in the cupboard beside our passports – which we also plan to be using a lot more soon,” he said.

A second winner from Tipperary also collected a cheque at Lotto HQ, today, for €45,000, which they won on a scratch card.

The player won the top prize on a Fire 4’s Ice 5’s scratch card purchased at Top Oil Service Station, in Cahir.

A holiday to Greece, a new car and some home improvements are just some of the plans the winner has for the prize money.

The cut-off time for ticket sales is 7.45 p.m. on the evening of the lotto draws and tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at http://www.lottery.ie/.