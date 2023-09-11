Wexford gymnastics club receives €5k funding as part of Texaco initiative

Aspire Gymnastics Academy’s Leanne Whelan (right), and fellow club members, at the Texaco Service Station, Bunclody. With them are Texaco dealer, JJ Dowling (second right) and Valero Regional Sales Manager, Frank Staples (centre).

Aspire Gymnastics Academy in Kiltealy has received €5,000 in funding as part of the Texaco Support for Sport initiative. Now in its third year, the initiative provides support for one sports club per county on an annual basis with the judging process overseen by former Irish rugby international and well-known broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.

Of the clubs receiving funding this year, €50,000 will be divided amongst six clubs devoted to GAA sports and four soccer clubs. In addition, a further €25,000 is shared equally amongst three basketball clubs and two tennis clubs. Aspire Gymnastics Academy is one of ten clubs receiving a share of €50,000 whose disciplines include archery, athletics, bowls, cricket, handball, hockey, gymnastics, kayaking, rugby and sub-aqua.

Established in 2019, Aspire Gymnastics Academy’s goal is “to bring the sport of gymnastics to the north Wexford area” and it is “passionate about gymnastics and believes in the many values it teaches”.

Congratulating the winners, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations, Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited referred to what he called “the important contribution” that sports clubs make within their communities and throughout Irish society as a whole.

“Our initiative provides vital funding to clubs that have an important place in, and seek to enhance their contribution to, their local communities. Since its inception, we’ve distributed almost €400,000 to a wide variety of sports clubs throughout the country which has greatly helped them to continue to play an essential and positive role in their communities, something of which we are very proud,” he said.

Entries for the 2024 Texaco Support for Sport initiative will open in the autumn.