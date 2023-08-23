Wexford girl (8) in race against time to save her hearing – ‘the longer this goes on the more damage it’s doing’

After years of appointments, years of consultations, examinations, and surgeries, Zara O’Brien (8) can no longer afford to wait for the Irish health system to catch up.

She is now in a race against time, in a race to save her hearing, a race which her mam, Grace, fears she is losing. Since first noticing there was an issue with her daughter’s hearing five years ago, Grace has been fighting for answers, going from her GP to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) to Beacon Hospital as Zara’s condition gradually worsened.

And now, with a degenerative infection causing “irreversible damage” to Zara’s ears, Grace is pleading with the HSE to fast track a vital consultation in South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital in Cork to help save her daughter’s hearing. A cat scan carried out in UHW in the summer revealed the true extent of a problem which has plagued young Zara from a young age.

“We got the results three days after the scan and it showed that both ears have a cholesteatoma (an abnormal collection of skin cells deep inside your ear),” Grace explains. “There’s a big pocket of infection and everything it touches, it eats away. It has to be surgically removed, there’s no coming back from this; the left ear, the mastoid bones, have been eroded, they’re completely gone. I asked the doctors in Waterford what the prognosis was for her and was told it would be discussed in Cork.”

That was in June. Zara’s appointment in Cork is not until October 25.

“It is a race against time, the longer this goes on the more damage it’s doing, it’s irreversible damage, whatever damage is done we’ll have to work from that point, this will impact on whether she has hearing or not as an adult,” said the Clonroche woman. “I don’t know how bad it’s going to be (by then) and that October 25 date is only to see the consultant, that’s not a stepping stone towards getting the surgery. I don’t what to do, she is living on Calpol and Nurofen, that can’t be healthy for her either.

“I’m terrified that when they operate and remove everything she’ll wake up with no hearing, she can’t do sign language. These are not things a parent should have to be thinking about. What damage has been caused? And what are they going to do when they find out how bad the damage is? I’ve asked all these questions, asked what her future looks like, and those questions are not being answered, the buck is being passed.”

As recently as the weekend, Grace and Zara were at the Care Doc and then the emergency department at UHW the following day, the latest in a long line of visits to medical professionals.

"She has constant pressure in her head, dizziness, constant pain, for the past ten days she's been complaining of a toothache, and when I looked in her ear there’s all white stuff in there. I was in the Care Doc on Saturday night with her, sent to Waterford yesterday. She’s getting progressively worse, what we would have called her good ear is now causing trouble."

The issues date back to the very beginning of Zara’s schooldays

“Five years ago I noticed there was a problem with her hearing. She was attending speech therapy at the time and it wasn’t working, obviously because she had a hearing issue. We had to wait for the hearing test, I ended up paying privately to go to the Beacon, to get the hearing test done – but after that it took well over 18 months for the ear, nose and throat (ENT) department in UHW to do the first set of grommets (tubes inserted in the ear which drain the fluid built up in the canal).

“Within a couple of months of getting the first set of grommets her hearing was dropping again. She was in junior infants, she would have been five, when she got her first set of hearing aids. We continued to attend ENT appointments, but they decided, because her hearing tests kept dropping, that she needed another set of grommets.”

Zara’s condition grew more serious at the turn of this year.

“On New Year’s Eve I noticed a smell coming from her ear. I had been told prior, to just call the ENT team in UHW and they would see her, the first thing I did when they re-opened in January was to contact the ENT department and I was told I had to wait for my review appointment which was due in March. We ended up in AE in February because her ear was bleeding, it was causing her an awful lot of pain. There was a lot of to-ing and fro-ing, being told to just keep using drops, the minute we stopped using the drops it was back doing the same thing.”

Eventually, following an operation in May and the ensuing cat scan, Grace was provided with a more detailed analysis of her daughter’s condition.

“The infection can spread up and go up to the bone between her ear and her brain, and it can eat away at that bone, cause meningitis, lead to major things. Clearly, it’s progressing, we had no trouble with the right ear all along and now within the space of two months it has a cholesteatoma as well. I spoke to the people in Cork and October 25 is the nearest they can get me in, I asked to put me on a cancellation list, but they said that’s the nearest appointment they have.”

With school resuming in the coming days, Zara faces yet more weeks of silence, of struggling to understand what’s being said around her. And, because of her condition, she cannot currently wear hearing aids.

“This is a child who needs to wear hearing aids but can’t wear them because of her cholesteatoma, she can’t wear them until this is sorted,” Grace explains. “There’s a ripple effect on her speech, she has been having speech therapy, it has improved things but the longer she’s without her hearing aids the more it’s going to fall back, her speech therapy is stopped until she’s back wearing the hearing aids or this is sorted.

"She has to sit at the front of the class, the teacher wears a microphone and there’s a speaker, she’s really self-conscious of it, her school reports show she’s really struggling, she’s really behind her peers, she has been almost from the outset because she wasn’t able to hear during junior infants. Even something as simple as a shower is a major thing here. We have to make sure that absolutely no water goes in either or her ears as well. So fun things like swimming or anything like that isn't fun anymore for her because of the constant checking that no water is getting in either ear.”

Having contacted local councillors, TDs, and even the Minister for Health via social media, for assistance, Grace says she feels as if she is being backed into a corner.

”It’s been unbelievably stressful, it’s hard because you feel like you’re not doing enough (for your child), I’ve been onto TDs, councillors, tweeted the Minister for Health, everything I could think of. Ultimately, it’s Zara’s future I’m worried about.”