Wexford Gardaí seize vehicle from speeding driver who was uninsured

The Peugeot pulled over at the side of the M11.

It was a case of double trouble for a motorist travelling the M11 near Enniscorthy recently after being pulled over by gardaí attached to the Gorey Roads Policing Unit.

The blue Peugeot was detected travelling at 150km/h in the 120km/h zone, prompting gardaí to activate the blue lights and pursue in an unmarked vehicle.

Having pulled the driver over at the roadside, the officers subsequently discovered that the driver was uninsured.

The car was subsequently seized and the driver was issued with court proceedings.