Wexford fruit farm’s sustainability and biodiversity recognised by President Michael D Higgins

Having recognised Greenhill’s continued work around sustainability and biodiversity, President Higgins extended the invite to owner Eamonn Crean, his wife Deirdre, relative Sr. Mary Clare and HR Manager Michelle Doyle.

Eamonn and his family were part of a garden party which took place on the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin and saw President Higgins deliver a speech to all in attendace.

“As a Bord Bia Origin Green Gold Member, sustainability and biodiversity is at the core of operations at Greenhill Fruit Farm,” said Eamonn. “This year, 100 per cent bio packaging was introduced in all of the 32 Greenhill roadside farm shops located throughout Ireland. In addition to this, all plastics used within the business are recyclable or made from recycled materials.”

More bee hives have also been added to the farm this year ensuring all plants are pollinated by the bees, thus reducing the need for chemicals on the crops and leading to the production of Greenhill Fruit Farm Honey.

“It was an honour to be invited to Áras an Uachtaráin to meet the president,” continued Eamonn. “We have been working so hard here at Greenhill Fruit Farm to ensure we are as sustainable as possible, continuing to look further afield at developments in the area when it comes to farming and packaging. We are humbled to know that our efforts are being recognised and we were delighted to bring a taste of Wexford to the President.”

Greenhill Fruit Farm is a family run fruit farm in Davidstown with three generations of fruit growing knowledge.