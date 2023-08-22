Wexford duo on the pull at Electric Picnic with strawberry trailer challenge in memory of loved ones

Initially TJ Owens and Mark Kavanagh had intended to run 17km to help raise funds for the Hope Cancer Support Centre and The Children's Health Foundation but, after careful deliberation, they decided this wasn’t enough, that it wouldn’t pose a big enough challenge.

Having both recently lost family members to cancer, the pair wanted to put themselves through the mill, to get a sense, however small, of the pain experienced by those with the illness.

And so, a plan was born. As part of the annual Tour de Picnic fundraising event, which sees people from across the country cycle and run from set locations to the Electric Picnic site in Stradbally, TJ and Mark will be pulling and pushing a metal strawberry trailer from Athy GAA in Kildare to the festival in Co Laois. Because this year’s run features terrain unsuitable for metal trailers, the lads won’t do the full 17 km, but will still be hauling an awkward, cumbersome container along 10km of Irish roads.

To help them in their quest, the lads will be joined by representatives from each of the companies who have sponsored their journey. Both TJ and Mark, plus the rest of their crew, will be rewarded for their efforts with a three-day ticket to Electric Picnic, but, as TJ explains, this is about honouring the lives of their loved ones and all those who fight cancer on a daily basis.

“I think it is symbolic, that’s why we decided to take on something a little bit harder,” said TJ whose sister Kerry passed away in April. “We wanted to try and replicate that pain people endure when experiencing cancer, not all of that pain is physical, but we just wanted to put ourselves in their shoes for a small amount of time, and grit our teeth and get through it.

“Initially the plan was to do the run and do it dressed up as strawberries, but the run is only 17km, that’s not easy, but we wanted to add a bit more to it, make it more difficult. When Mark was a young lad he had seven or eight strawberry carts, and although most of them have been lost his brother had kept one. And the idea just came to us to pull that for 10km, it wasn’t something we’d planned but we’re going to try it anyway.”

Main sponsors Greenhill Fruit Farm will provide punnets of strawberries for the lads to hand out to the public, and TJ said they are hopeful of getting more sponsors before their start-date on September 1.

“We’re still looking for sponsors and there’s a GoFundMe which people can donate to,” TJ said. ”Myself and Mark met through rugby and we both play GAA so we’d have a certain level of fitness, the plan is, once we have our full group confirmed, to organise a few practise runs to get us ready for the day. The chance to go to the picnic at the end will hopefully serve as a light at the end of the tunnel when things get tough.

Further details on the lads’ challenge can be found on their GoFundMe page (Hope-in to Pull at the Picnic), noting how TJ and Mark lost loved ones just one week apart (Eileen Mernagh and Kerry Morrissey) the GoFundMe emphasises how this is more than just a physical undertaking for the duo.

“The endeavour's significance will go beyond the physical; proceeds will be shared between the Wexford Hope Centre and the Irish Children's Health Foundation. The trailer's arrival at its destination will mark a powerful symbol of community-driven hope and healing. 'Hope-in to Pull' aims to illustrate that collective efforts can lead to having an extraordinary impact, pulling towards a brighter future for us all,” it reads.

Those who wish to sponsor TJ and Mark can contact hopeintopull@gmail.com