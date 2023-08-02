Wexford couple forego presents so charity can benefit from birthday celebrations

Pauline and Jimmy Murphy, The Harrow, Ferns pictured at their Double 60th. Birthday Party in The Courtyard Ferns.

Pauline and Jimmy Murphy, The Harrow, Ferns pictured with their children, partners and 10 grandchildren at their Double 60th. Birthday Party in The Courtyard Ferns.

Jimmy and Pauline Murphy and family handing over a cheque for €2075 to South East Blood Bikes, proceeds of their double 60th birthday party held in The Courtyard, Ferns.

Ordinarily a landmark birthday represents an opportunity to get some long-sought after presents, the chance to bask in the admiration of your friends and family.

But for their 60th birthdays Jimmy and Pauline Murphy from The Harrow in Ferns, did something a little different.

While the couple, who both turned 60 in June, did have a big party with all their family and loved ones, they instructed well-wishers not to buy them presents but to donate the money to charity instead.

With one of their family members having availed of the service during the pandemic, the Murphys wanted to give something back to Blood Bikes South East, a voluntary organisation which transports vital medical supplies 365 days a year.

The Murphys raised €2,075 for the Blood Bikes and presented a cheque to the group at The Courtyard in Ferns after the party celebrations.

Thanking all the staff in The Courtyard for facilitating the birthday party, Jimmy and Pauline’s daughter Rachel paid tribute to her parents who also recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

“They’re great to us, very hard-working people, mammy would be the boss, dad is a little softer. They have ten grandchildren who they dote on,” she said.