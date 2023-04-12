Wexford County Council’s litter cleaning work acknowledged at meeting in Enniscorthy

This is a site in the Bunclody area where incidents of illegal dumping have taken place

THE work of Wexford County Council’s staff in cleaning up litter around the Enniscorthy area was acknowledged at a recent meeting of the town’s Municipal District.

In particular, Cllr Kathleen Codd-Nolan praised the staff for picking up litter on the N80 while the road was closed recently.

"I saw some green bags there anyway so thank you very much,” she said.

In response, Executive Engineer for roads, Neil Dempsey, said having some roads closed presented an opportunity for the roads and environment sections of the local authority to carry out clean-up work.

"I think environment got three or four lorry loads and roads got another two-and-a-half lorry loads of rubbish off a 4km stretch of the N80,” said Mr Dempsey.

"There was a good bit of rubbish removed,” he added. However, Mr Dempsey also pointed out that a section of the N30 “is littered again” after being cleaned up recently.

"We will have to try and look at that as well,” he said.

“The new section around Enniscorthy is actually destroyed with litter,” he added.

Mr Dempsey said there was “all sorts of litter dumped there” including pieces of steel which cars had hit.

"It’s becoming an issue on our national roads so we will have to keep an eye on it,” said Mr Dempsey.

Cllr Codd-Nolan then asked if new legislation is being introduced with regard to use of CCTV.

"Do we know where that’s at?” she asked.

"Have we any idea when it will be force because I think we really need something really effective to combat this dumping because it’s gone from bad to worse,” she added.

"It’s absolutely dreadful at the moment.”

District Director, Carolyne Godkin, then informed the member that new legislation has been drafted and a range of guidelines have been issued to the local Government sector.

"It covers all recording devices so there is a process internally,” she said.

"A team has to be set up internally and a kind of approval process in place for anyone using any kind of recording device and that would include CCTV,” she added.

"CCTV is one arm of that but there are other things that we use as well in view of reports that we get in from people. There have actually been a lot of prosecutions as well.”

Ms Godkin said that over the summer measures should be introduced in that regard.

Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy also praised the local authority staff and said the situation on the N80 was “an absolutely disgraceful”.

“When the ditches are cut back it’s really evident, the amount of rubbish that’s there,” she said.

Cllr John O’Rourke said it’s being made easy for people to engage in illegal dumping and that tax payers’ money is being used to clean up after the “crazy amount of people out there” who place black bags of rubbish beside green bags that have been collected.

"You have community groups out with their bags and everything picking it up and then you have three green bags ready to be collected by out resources and then they go away and all of a sudden there are three green bags and 10 black bags,” he said.

"We pick them up because we don’t want them to be left there and scattered to the four winds,” he added.

He said it’s the same situation with regard to bins in Enniscorthy, Bunclody and Ferns.

"People who are living in rented accommodation or living in flats; you have members of our community who are coming along and feel the need to throw their household waste into those bins and once again we are the ones who are tasked with picking it up and bringing it away,” said Cllr O’Rourke.

However, he said the worst situation involves “two or three points on the outskirts of Enniscorthy on the new bypass” where the amount of waste dumped is disgusting.

"It’s not not just household waste either it’s actually remnants of human waste such as nappies and that’s scandalous,” said Clr O’Rourke.

"We also have the protagonists who are coming along and finding a little laneway in the countryside and instead of dumping it are setting it on fire,” he added.

"Redmond Street here at the moment is absolutely crazy.”

He said elderly members of the community have rubbish being set on fire in very close proximity to them.

"Every night without fail you have two or three calls about people burning their rubbish outside of their back gate or outside their back door in and around Redmond’s Hall until eventually it will burn to the ground and then we will say ‘ah sure it should never have happened’,” said Cllr O’Rourke.

"We can sit here and talk until the cows come home about bins and picking up rubbish and people doing their bit in the community but CCTV is essential,” he added.

"I know there is a legal aspect to it but we need to take a zero tolerance approach.”

He said it’s got to the stage where people are now also dumping things into other people’s bins and in doing so are contaminating what’s in there especially in terms of recycling bins.

"Your bin is not being collected because your recycling bin now has a load of household rubbish in it,” he said.

"We have to take a zero tolerance approach and stop making it easy for them.”