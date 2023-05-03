Wexford County Council aims to develop playground in Templeshannon area of Enniscorthy

Wexford County Council is hoping to develop a new playground in the Templeshannon area of Enniscorthy.

The CEO of the local authority, Tom Enright, spoke about the plans at a recent meeting of Enniscorthy Municipal District and told the members it's one of a number of amenity projects that the county council wants to progress.

"We've been looking at the Templeshannon area to see if we can try and get a playground on that side of Enniscorthy," said Mr Enright.

He acknowledged that such a facility is something the Cathaoirleach, Cllr Aidan Browne, "is very keen" to see happen.

"I know it's something chair that you've been very keen to push, as have other councillors, and we think there may be an opportunity with part of the land swap that we are doing with lands at Turret Rocks to be able to provide a playground at that location," said Mr Enright.

"We will come back to you with some plans in relation to that in the near future," he added.

The Cathaoirleach welcomed the news and said that Templeshannon is "the forgotten part of Enniscorthy when it comes to amenities".

"I really hope something is going to happen there within the next year and I really hope we are serious about this," he said.

"I hope the land swap does go through and there's going to be another great sporting complex up there with the football league but we really need to make sure and be serious about putting this in Templeshannon," he added.

"It just has to happen."

Mr Enright said the idea of developing the playground in that area of Enniscorthy is something the local authority has been working on "for quite some time".

"We are looking at two proposals at the moment and we will be back to you within the lifetime of the current council, by the middle of this year, with proposals for Templeshannon to put in a playground and car park as well," he said.

Mr Enright said the the exact details with regard to the funding of the project were not yet worked out but he said officials will come back to the members once that was finalised.