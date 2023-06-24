Wexford councillor seeks traffic calming measures at Ballindaggin playground – ‘We don’t want someone to be killed’

Serious concerns have been expressed over safety issues at the playground in Ballindaggin village.

However, the issues related to the need for traffic calming measures in the village rather than with the playground itself.

Cllr Kathleen Codd-Nolan has raised the matter a number of times at local authority meetings in Enniscorthy and did so again at this months’ meeting which took place on Monday, June 19.

During a discussion on roads Cllr Codd-Nolan said she wanted to raise the matter “because it's a health and safety issue”.

"The playground in Ballindaggin, there was an incident there six weeks ago where a young girl sustained quite bad injuries and people are very upset there,” she said.

“Since then there has been another incident and people can’t understand why it’s happening at all but something needs to be done,” she added.

“I know things take time but at the same time, because of what’s happening, I think it should be put on the top of the agenda for Neil to do when he comes back from holidays,” continued Cllr Codd-Nolan, referring to the Roads Engineer, Neil Dempsey.

“We don’t want someone to be killed or badly injured and I am getting a lot of phone calls and emails about it so maybe it could be seen as a very important issue, from a roads point of view," she said.