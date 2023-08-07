Wexford based skincare brand goes global scooping major international awards

Based in Enniscorthy, Holos Skincare is the brainchild of Niamh Hogan, who was delighted to see her brand mixing it with the very best and coming out on top at the prestigious awards.

The company scooped gold awards in the ‘Best Organic Skincare Product’ category for its This is More Multi-Use Plant Oil. Their Get Better Butter from the same range won Best Shea Butter Product, while the Editor’s Choice Award went to Holos's This is More Facial & Eye Serum.

The ‘This is More’ collection is described as a “multi-functional and multi-beneficial skincare that is plant based and like food for the skin”.

“We are thrilled to have our small Irish brand acknowledged on the international skincare stage," owner Niamh Hogan said. “We are dedicated to innovative products that bring real benefits to the skin, while also being committed to natural plant ingredients and sustainability”.