‘Very good’ teaching of English at Co Wexford school

A subject inspection at Meánscoil Gharman near Enniscorthy has found that the overall quality of teaching and learning in the subject of English was generally “very good.”

Meánscoil Gharman is located about a 10-minute’s drive south of Enniscorthy town, at Brownswood House, Brownswood. The Department of Education evaluation was conducted on March 23 and the report was published recently.

Meánscoil Gharman is a co-educational, Irish-medium post primary school providing second-level education through the medium of Irish. The school is under the patronage of Foras Pátrúnachta na Scoileanna lánGhaeilge and has an enrolment of 227 students.

Some of the key findings of the report are that “exemplary practice was noted when students had the opportunity to develop their viewpoints and explain their opinions.” A “very good teacher-student rapport was evident in lessons visited,” and “the student focus group described the positive impact of this on their engagement and enjoyment of English.”

However, “in some lessons, students were not adequately challenged and in others, students required more support and scaffolding in their learning.” The English department had placed an admirable emphasis on reading for pleasure and planning was underway to develop reading classes at junior cycle.

The use of digital technology was a particular strength of the school, and further opportunities exist for students to use digital technology independently.

The subject department was “collaborative, collegial and reflective,” and “further tweaking of the subject plan is needed to mirror this.”

Some of the key recommendations include that to further develop effective teaching and learning practices, the English department “should work with students to embed the concept of developing and expanding on their answers, support critical analysis of texts and to develop greater independence of their work.”

“Teachers of English should ensure that methodologies, tasks and assessment modes are differentiated so that students receive appropriate levels of challenge and support.”

In terms of planning and preparation, the English team was “hardworking, collaborative and collegial” and resources were shared through an online sharing platform.

“A comprehensive subject plan had been diligently prepared. There is scope to link learning outcomes more explicitly with assessment tasks that are differentiated and to develop a reflective section that records the rich professional dialogue already taking place.”

“A formalisation of the approach to the Collection of Texts at junior cycle should be documented and be included in the subject plan,” noted the report.