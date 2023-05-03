Vandalism of Enniscorthy salmon sculpture ‘mindless and nonsensical’

Second time the sculpture was vandalised

Cllr. John O'Rourke at the sculpture of a salmon on the Ross Road, Enniscorthy which was recently painted over.

Vandalism of a sculpture in Enniscorthy that cost in the region of €35,000 when it was originally commissioned has been condemned as ‘mindless and nonsensical’.

The salmon, which was crafted from Kilkenny stone, was commissioned as part of a per cent for art initiative at a time when local authorities were encouraged to commission such works to make completion of estates and housing projects.

Cllr John O’Rourke said the actions of whoever was responsible for painting over the stone piece will have a negative impact on other areas of the town because the money that would be earmarked to other projects will be redirected to clean up the vandalism.

The sculpture is located on the Ross Road and is situated close to a number of estates. With that in mind it’s hoped that someone might have seen people acting suspiciously in the area.

"It was obviously done under cover of darkness,” said Cllr O'Rourke.

"It cost in the region of €35,000 when it was created,” he added. The top of the piece depicted a salmon while the base stone was also engraved with symbols and images reflective of the Urrin River and valley near Enniscorthy.

It wasn’t the first time the piece has been targeted as its tail was broken off in an act of vandalism in 2014.

Cllr O’Rourke said that while causing the damage was stupid in the first place it’s the fact that it will have a knock-on effect on the provision of other much needed services, works or facilities is what’s more annoying.

"The money that will be used to clean this up could be better spent on the provision of other works and it’s just no acceptable that this should happen,” he said.

He also encouraged people who may have seen someone acting suspicious to contact the local authority.

"It’s a nonsensical act of vandalism that will cost a huge amount of money to clean-up and that’s just not acceptable,” he said.

"We need to have a zero tolerance approach to this,” he added, while also highlighting that the area where the sculpture is located is one where there is strong community spirit.