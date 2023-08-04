Two day-old pups discovered dumped at remote location near the Wexford border

Two of the twelve Labrador pups sadly passed away.

Animal lovers around Co Wexford were appalled to hear how twelve black Labrador pups were callously discarded and left for dead in a remote spot on Mount Leinster.

The pups are believed to only have been around two days old and were discovered by Coillte employee Ronan Duignan who was working in the remote area early on Thursday morning.

Upon hearing whining, the man discovered the 12 tiny puppies left in a patch of long grass.

South East Animal Rescue immediately got involved, but sadly two of the pups could not be saved and have died. The other ten have been taken in by foster homes.

The pups were taken in pairs to five separate foster homes, as they need to be bottle fed. It’s clear that the person responsible for dumping the animals never intended for them to be found, choosing an extremely remote spot.

Jackie Polson of South East Animal Rescue implored people not to just dump puppies somewhere, noting “they often die a horrible death of hyperthermia or starvation”.

It is hopefully to be a happy ending for the ten surviving pups. Currently recovering and doing well in their foster homes, South East Animal Rescue have had no shortage of support since the story broke and no shortage of interest in providing a home for the pups when they are old enough.

"A huge thanks to everyone who contacted us today,” Jackie said. “The response was overwhelming. There are so many kind people out there. All the puppies are in foster care now and getting lots of feeds and cuddles. Ten little lives saved.”

In particular, South East Animal Rescue thanked Ronan who discovered them.

"These babies would not be alive only for Ronan,” they said. “He not only picked them up, he also kept them warm and safe and transported them to Enniscorthy. He also stayed there until milk arrived and jumped in straight away to help with feeding.”

For more information on the work of South East Animal Rescue, follow them on social media or southeastanimalrescue.com.