Traffic chaos in Enniscorthy as road closures extended for further two weeks

The closure is necessary to accommodate the laying of a new wastewater pipe.

It’s bad news for Enniscorthy motorists as Wexford County Council has extended the road closures in the town centre for a further two weeks.

The road closure which affects Island Road, Slaney Street and Mary Street is to facilitate the installation of a wastewater pipe.

Island Road is closed from its junction with Slaney Place to its junction with Slaney Street. Mary Street and the bottom of Slaney Street are closed from its junction with Mary Street to its junction with Island Road.

A number of alternative routes are in place and signposted.

Southbound motorists can head to Island Road to Blackstoops Road to the Blackstoops Roundabout to Nunnery Road to Convent Road to Duffry Hill to Parnell Road to Arnold's Cross to Mill to Park Road to Abbey Square Roundabout to Abbey Quay to Enniscorthy Bridge via R772, R890, R744, L2510 and the R772.

Northbound the diversion is fom Abbey Quay to the Enniscorthy Bridge to Shannon Quay to the Seamus Rafter Bridge to Abbey Square Roundabout to Mill Park Road to Arnold's Cross to Parnell Road to Duffry Hill to Convent Road to Nunnery Road to Blackstoops Roundabout to Blackstoops Road to Island Road via the L2510, R772, R774, R890 and the R772.

Local access will be facilitated.