The Old Fogertys to perform 60s rock gig in Enniscorthy in aid of Wexford Hospice

LOCAL rock band The Old Fogertys are busy rehearsing for a gig in Enniscorthy that will likely be one of the music highlights of the year, taking place on Saturday, April 8, at Holohans, in aid of Wexford Hospice.

The band will be performing a range of hits from their ‘60s mix tape and what will make the night very special will be the fact they will be joined by a large group of guest vocalists and it promises to be a fantastic night out.

The band have been very busy in rehearsals going through some of the most iconic rock songs from one of the most legendary periods in music history.

The songs that will be performed on the night will include some of the most enduring hits in rock ‘n’ roll history including: ‘Satisfaction’; ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’; ‘The Last Time’; ‘Light My Fire’; ‘My Girl’; ‘Stand By Me’; ‘Do You Love Me?’; ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’; ‘Fortunate Son’; ‘Where Do Our Love Go?’; ‘Son of a Preacher Man’; ‘Waterloo Sunset’; ‘Dock of the Bay’; and ‘Rescue Me’ to name but a few. The night is being organised to raise money for Wexford Hospice which is one of the most highly regarded community organisations in the county. With that in mind the support of everyone in the community will be greatly appreciated.

