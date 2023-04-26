The Coroner’s Daughter receives new lease of life as Wexford author’s novel chosen for One Book One Dublin award

Having released the book in 2017, done the usual rounds of interviews and public appearances, and took all the plaudits which came his way, Andrew Hughes presumed The Coroner’s Daughter would slowly fade into the background. There’s nothing unusual in that, every book has its moment in the limelight, its grand reveal, before entering the annals of your local library or bookstore.

But now The Coroner’s Daughter, a a tale of a young lady sleuth operating at the dawn of forensic science in 1816 Dublin, has received a new lease of life, is undergoing a second coming of sorts. It has been named as the One Dublin One Book title for 2023, an annual award which encourages everyone in Dublin to read a designated book connected with the capital city during the month of April.

Not exclusive to Dublin readers, the One Dublin One Book initiative includes a series of high-profile events publicising the book with everything from talks on the history of forensic science, to walking tours of Georgian Dublin and, of course, many interviews with the book’s author, Enniscorthy’s Andrew Hughes. Taking a break from his hectic schedule Andrew said he first found out The Coroner’s Daughter had been selected for the award last summer.

“I was contacted last August while I was in Westmeath working in a castle, studying its archives as part of my day job. An email came in from UNESCO marked as confidential so I knew it was something important,” he says. “It’s such an honour to be chosen, when you look at the list of the books previously chosen it’s just fantastic. And because The Coroner’s Daughter was published in 2017 and already had its moment in the spotlight, this has given it a second chance as it were. The amount of publicity that goes in it, you get to have your book on billboards around Dublin, on posters, it gives it a huge boost.”

Much of that aforementioned day job influences Andrew’s literary works, provides inspiration and ideas perfect for fiction. Having initially studied History and English at Trinity College, he went on to become an archivist and spends his working life researching heritage sites across the country.

“It lends itself to writing, hones your instincts for storytelling, you’ll often stumble across stories during your historical research, obscure events from the 19th century with interesting settings and characters,” he says. “I was a reader as a child, but not a massive reader like some of the kids today who just devour novels, but I did like fantasy books. I had no real idea I’d ever become a writer but I think archiving, that background, has allowed me to approach writing from a historical viewpoint.”

Andrew’s first book The Convictions of John Delahunt, was shortlisted for the Bord Gáis Irish Crime Book of the Year, but it is The Coroner’s Daughter and, in particular its central character, which has lingered longest in his imagination. Abigail Lawless is the 18-year-old daughter of the city coroner, the young lady sleuth operating at the dawn of forensic science, and a protagonist Andrew would very much like to see reprise her role in further works.

“I would love to make Abigail a recurring character, to have her appear in a series of books and to be able to tell other stories I like, modern stories or historical stories,” he says. And were Abigail ever to move from the page to the screen there may already be a perfect actor ready for the role. “My agent is looking into a TV adaptation at the London Book Fair but I’m not sure who I’d like to play Abigail, I’m kind of out of touch with actors at the moment but there was a young woman, Julia Crowe, reading the extract in an event for One Dublin One Book and I think she would be at the front of the queue if anything were to happen.”

In the meantime Andrew’s latest work, a contemporary novel called Emma, Disappeared, has been completed and is currently being showcased at the London Book Fair. Throughout the rest of April, Dublin UNESCO City of Literature is running a programme of events to celebrate and explore the book and its themes. www.onedublinonebook.ie

Copies of The Coroner’s Daughter have been purchased by Dublin City Libraries and are available to borrow from all public libraries nationwide, and on e-book format through the free BorrowBox library app. The new One Dublin One Book edition ofThe Coroner’s Daughter is also available to buy from all good book shops. The NCBI Library Access Service have created a braille version of the books and the title is also available in fully accessible digital formats (EPUB, BRF, DAISY and Word) from the NCBI Bookshare Ireland platform.

