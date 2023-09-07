Teagasc open day on Wexford farm to focus on sustainable tillage practices

A Teagasc event based around the theme of ‘sustainable tillage farming in action’ will take place in Glenbrien next week.

The Teagasc Signpost Tillage Programme team along with the local Teagasc Advisors are holding a field event on the farm of Don Somers at Glenbrien, Enniscorthy, on Thursday, September 14 at 10.30am.

The focus on the day will be on managing soil health to boost yields and protect the environment. There will be practical demonstrations including a soil test pit focussing on how to assess soil structure, soil organic matter, soil biology, and taking a look at compaction control using min-till and controlled traffic tramlines practiced by Don on the farm.

There will be samples of various organic manure types used on tillage farms including dairy sludges and struvite and dry matter hydrometer testing of liquid manures will be carried out. Cover crops and straw chopping will feature including an assessment of cover crops plot established by min-till and direct drilling as well as straw chopped and straw baled scenarios.

Finally there will be a walk through the nutrient management planning process and use of precision farming technologies on Don’s farm and how they are used to maximise nutrient use efficiencies, and reduce costs of production.

The event is also an opportunity to learn about the Signpost Tillage Programme, and the measures and technologies available which will bring about a reduction in gaseous emissions on all tillage farms. These mitigation measures are part of the recently published Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) 2023 which is the pathway of adoption for Irish agriculture to achieve its 25% GHG reduction targets by 2030.

Speakers will include senior researchers from Teagasc research centres at Johnstown Castle, and Oak Park, including Dr. David Wall, Richie Hackett and Dermot Forristal, along with tillage advisory specialists and advisors, and of course the demonstration farmer himself, Don Somers.

Refreshments will be served, thanks to the sponsorship of local tillage agri-business suppliers, and a display of precision farming equipment and Teagasc services will be present with personnel to answer queries following the morning event.

If you are a tillage farmer from the south east you cannot afford to miss this great event. The eircode for Don Somers’ farm in Y21 RK59.