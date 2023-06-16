Student excellence acknowledged at Bunclody VC awards day

'Person of the Arts' winner, Eimer Cowman with principal Jay Murphy and teacher Orla Doyle.

Junior and Senior musician's of the Year, Cillian Jeffers and Heather Boyce with teachers Ms Johnson and Ms Connor.

THE academic and extra-curricular excellence of the students in Bunclody Vocational College was acknowledged recently when the school held its annual awards ceremony.

The school is highly regarded for the quality of education it provides to its pupils and the hard work and commitment of the student body was rewarded at the ceremony.

The ceremony included an illustrious and varied list of award categories which reflected the enormous amount of work undertaken by students and staff during the year.

The awards also reflected the WWETB core values: Excellence in Education; Care; Equality, Respect and Community.

While there were numerous ‘Excellence in Education’ awards there were also awards given out to those who show a love of their subject (‘Spirit of Awards’).

Awards were also given to those who showed a great work ethic and to students who contributed to the care, equality, respect and the school community.

There was a year long initiative to encourage students to read more and a number of students received Gold, Silver, Bronze and Book Worm Awards arising from that.

The school was also part of the Creative Schools programme this year and many students were awarded Creative Engagement Awards.

Speaking about the awards Deputy Principal, Sandra O’Toole, said that for the first time the Junior and Senior Students of the year Awards were renamed the Core Values Junior and Senior Students of the Year.

“They were awarded to students who have consistently shown the values of: Excellence in Education (consistent application to their studies); Care, Community, Respect and Equality.

Those awards were presented to: Eimer Cowman (Senior) and Jamie Nolan (Junior). “Both well deserved recipients of the new award and great ambassadors for BVC core values,” said Sandra.

The ceremony also included music, which was provided by some of the school’s very talented musicians and singers.

The event also provided the launch showcase for the CD, ‘The Voices of BVC’.

Produced by BVC’s music teacher, Ms Yvette Connor, the CD features vocal performances by some of the school’s senior cycle music students.

At the ceremony school Principal, Jay Murphy, reflected on the past year and acknowledged “the enormous effort and dedication shown by pupils and staff, during the year”.

He talked about the future plans for the school and was delighted to be able to show students the approved plans for the new school which will be starting next year.

Jay also thanked the Parent’s Council, the Board of Management, the Student’s Council the staff and students of BVC for all their hard work and support throughout the year. He commended the Leaving Certificate and Junior Certificate Classes of 2023 for their “diligence, hard work and resilience” in the face of many challenges over the last few years and he wished them well in their exams in June.

He commented on the range of awards given out over the week and commended all the students for their contribution to school life at BVC.

The award recipients were composed of: First Year: Excellence in Education: Amy Cloke, Grace Gahan, Martin White, Sam Bolger, Tosia Lesiow;

Diogras (Consistent worker) Award: Abigail Austin, Amy Cloke; Solas Award: Martin White; Class Spirit: Jake Sunderland and Alex Dempsey;

Creative Engagement: Amy Cloke, Gosia Baczek, Tosia Lesiow, Ariana Plata Garcia, Amber Cleary, Patrycja Ryl, Karolina Ryl, Noah Kearns, Ava Byrne, Joao Marcus Ferrira, Abigail Austin, Nadine Farrell, Dimitri Kohut, Conall Murphy, Alex Dempsey;

Positive Behaviour Award: Amy Cloke; Core Values Award: Amy Cloke;

Second Year: Excellence in Education Awards: Abbie Cox, Cormac Mckenna, Shane Rellis, Bobby Watchorn, Caitlin Walsh, Farrah Jacob;

Diogras Awards: Abbie Cox, Shane Rellis, Leona Ryan, Nicky Byrne Fitzpatrick, Caitlin Walsh, Marah Deane, Cathal Treacy;

Solas Award: Marah Deane; Class Spirit: Kevin Doran Doyle, Shane Rellis, Tomas Breen; Positive Behaviour: Sam Keogh; Core Values: Marah Deane; Creative Engagement: Bobby Watchorn, Mikey Farrell, Gemma Roche, Freddie Murphy, Scott Peacock, Andrew Howell, Chloe Sly, Kelsey Redmond;

Third Year: Excellence in Education Awards: Emily Doran Doyle (Irish, Engineering, Art, Geography), Emilia Siekierska (History, Home Economics, English) , Evie Bolger (French), Karolina Gabryte Ryan (Science,Business) Tegan Farrell (Music), Kayla Roche (Wood Technology and Science) Megan Redmond (English), Jamie Nolan (Engineering);

Junior Spirit of the Subject – for the student who displays a passion for the subject and who worked diligently in this subject over the three years of JC. Irish - Emma Cleary; Art - Brogan Doherty; Geography – Emma Cleary; Numeracy – Pairic Cahill; Maths - Elle Caulfield; History - Cillian Jeffers; Home Economics - Cillian Jeffers; English - Tegan Farrell; French - Elle Caulfield; Music - Cillian Jeffers; Science - Samantha McCormack; Business Studies - Emilia Sierkierska; Wood Technology - Pairic Cahill; Engineering - Jamie Nolan; PE - Tegan Farrell; SPHE - Michael Horan; CSPE - Lilly Norris O’Toole;

Nellie Foley Home Economics Perpetual Trophy: Lily Norris O’Toole; Michael Hegarty Wood Technology Perpetual Trophy: Joey O’Brien; Solas Award: Cillian Jeffers, Sarah Blake, Pairic Cahill, Michael Horan; Class Spirit: Emily Doran Doyle, Kayla Roche; Creative Engagement: Emily Doran Doyle, Rebecca Fraser, Gerard McMullen, Emilia Siekierska, Brogan Doherty, Cillian Jeffers, Oisin O’Leary, Sarah Blake, Pairic Cahill; Positive Behaviour: Emily Doran Doran; Core Value for Care - Joey O’Brien; Respect – Maja Kalotka;

Junior Musician of the Year: Cillian Jeffers; Junior Cycle Schools Programme Student of the Year: Lily Norris O’Toole; Core Values Junior Student of the Year: Jamie Nolan; Transition Year: ‘Spirit of ‘Awards’: Caoimhe Egan Green, Sophie Roche, Libby Moore Nolan, Bláthin Cowman, Sean Roberts, Bobby Ronan, Dominik Burdack, Padraig Brennan, David Henderson, Conor Tobin, Thomas McCarthy, Sam McCormack, Marlon Dold, Stacey Power, Ciara Halpin, Kate McGlynn Green, Emma Ryan, Arnau Planas Planaguma, Marina Iniguez Rimada, Kelly Cloke, Christian Hosey Doyle, Evie Williamson, Josh Kearns, Aoibhe Jordan, Mia Dreelan, Liam De Mendonca, Rachel Doyle, India Mernagh, Libby Moore Nolan, Ellie Watchorn, Kayo Rodrigues Monteiro, Sophie Roche, Tanya Gentleman;

Creative Engagement Medal: Kate McGlynn Green; Enterprise Awards: Kellie Cloke, Leah Hayes, Caoimhe Egan Green, Nessa Keane; Spirit of Junk Kouture: Marina Rimada, Kate McGlynn Green, Ellie Watchorn, Stacey Power;

WWETB Core Values: Care – Kellie Cloke; Equality - Ellie Watchorn; Community - Sophie Roche; Respect - Sean Roberts; Amber Flag Committee/Wellbeing /Committee: Rachel Doyle, Steacy Power, Kellie Cloke, Mia Delahunty, Marlon Dold, Aoibhe Jordan, India Mernagh, Aleksey O’Shea, Arnau Planas Planaguma, Aine Roche, Emma Ryan, Ellie Watchorn, Amy Bolger, Libby Moore Nolan, Kate McGlynn Green; Class Spirit: Abbey Murphy, Arnau Planas Planaguma, Sean Roberts; TY Student of the Year: Kate McGlynn Green;

Fifth Year: Excellence in Education Awards: Josh O’Leary, Billy Phayres, Eabha Duignan, Cian Murphy, Leah Murphy (LCA), Niamh Redmond (LCA); Diogras Awards: Luke Byrne, Josh O’Leary, Eabha Duignan, Leah Doyle, Leah Murphy, Niamh Redmond; Class Spirit - Leah Doyle, Ciaran Murphy; Positive Behaivour: Cian Murphy;

Core Values: Care - Leah Doyle, Equality - Daire Keeley; Creative Engagement: Cian Murphy, James Kenny, Charlotte O’Gorman;

Sixth Year: Excellence in Education Awards: Natalia Ryl (DCG, Irish, Maths), Abbie Gahan (French, History, Art), Eimer Cowman (Home Economics, Link Modules, Music), Josh Thatcher (Engineering, Construction), Akvile Cepukaite (English, Business), Shauna Doyle (LCPE), Ryan Hayes (Geography), Heather Boyle (Business); Senior Spirit of the Subject: English - Shauna Doyle, Geography - Josh Thatcher, LCVP - Shauna Doyle, Irish - Shauna Doyle, Engineering - Josh Thatcher, Maths - Pierce Deane, French - Abbie Gahan, Home Economics - Chloe Tobin, History - Catherine O’Connor, LCPE - Shauna Doyle, DCG - Josh Thatcher, Biology - Heather Boyce, Construction - Josh Thatcher; Art - Eimer Cowman, Business - Rebecca O’Connor, PE (non exam): Pierce Deane.Music: Eimer Cowman; Class Spirit: Noel Cowman, Josh Thatcher; Solas Award: Shauna Doyle; Positive Behaviour Award: Eimer Cowman; Core Values Award: Community - Shauna Doyle, Respect - Paul Dunbar; Meitheal Leaders: Shauna Doyle, Heather Boyce, Darragh O’Donovan, Rebecca Codd, Chloe Tobin, Eimer Cowman; Senior Musician of the Year: Heather Boyce; Core Values Senior Student of the Year: Eimer Cowman; Junior Sports Person of the Year: Corey Nolan; Senior Sports Person of the Year: Rebecca O’Connor.