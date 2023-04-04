Strictly fundraiser for St Patrick’s School in Enniscorthy is showstopping success

Sophie Kearney and Jessica Leacy on the dance floor at the Strictly Come Dancing in the Riverside Park Hotel, all proceeds going to St. Patrick’s School.

THE Riverside Park Hotel was buzzing with excitement recently when it provided the venue for a fundraising Strictly Come Dancing kids and teens event in aid of St Patrick’s School.

Speaking about the event, organiser Martina Leacy, said in August she began working “with the most amazing group of young people from Down Syndrome Wexford”.

“After their summer camp , they decided to keep the weekly dance classes going,” said Martina.

“I decided that these children were going to be our Strictly Stars for 2023, together with teenagers from my other classes,” she added.

“Dancing together they put on the most amazing show and made lots of amazing memories , for everyone involved in the event”.

The fundraiser also created it’s own bit of history too because for the children involved it was the first time they had danced at such a big event.

The participants danced to music from Disney films including the likes of ‘Beauty & The Beast’, ‘Sing’ and ‘Frozen’.

“We also had students from St. Patrick’s School who sang and danced for some of the performances and they also took part in the competition,” said Martina.

Our over all most improved students, Ruby Kehoe and Mathew Caberry, were the first couple to take to the floor on the night,” she added.

Mathew is a past pupil of St. Patrick’s School and one of the first students Martina taught in the school’s junior classes.

He now attends Windmill Services in Wexford and loves his weekly dance classes with Ruby, who Martina said “spent weeks learning to adapt to Mathew’s needs and her abilities to mentor Mathew was absolutely unique for a young teenager, and both have made a friend for life".

“For myself as a teacher, this year’s Strictly fundraiser was the most memorable, all the children were absolutely brilliant and I was very proud of all of them for all their hard work,” said Martina.

“Our aim was an all inclusive day of song and dance and everyone was welcome and our final song from the ‘Greatest Showman’, ‘This is Me’, brought everyone to their feet to join in with all the children and tears of joy flowed for the end of a most enjoyable day,” she added.