Strictly Come Dancing event in the Riverside Park Hotel for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin

A very special fundraising event will take place in the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorthy on Good Friday, April 7, at 7.30 p.m.

‘Anna’s Strictly Come Dancing’ event is being organised by Anna Bowe and it’s being staged to raise money for the cardiac unit in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, in Crumlin.

The cause is one that is very close to Anna’s heart as she herself spent her first three months in the hospital in addition to a lot of time there as she was growing up too.

She said the hospital is the reason she is so well today, having received three open heart surgeries and numerous other procedures.

"Not only is the medical care in Crumlin second to none but all of the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff create a caring, supportive and safe place for children and their families who are going through very daunting times,” she said.

Anna said she is organising the event after seeing first hand how much work they do in the hospital and knowing they rely a lot on fundraisers for vital medical equipment and research.

"I am doing this small fundraiser to give back to them and hopefully help many other sick children who are on a similar journey today,” she said in an online post highlighting the upcoming event.

The support of the general public will be very much appreciated and tickets for the event are now available to buy in Bowe’s Bar, Kiltealy, or through 087 6644415.