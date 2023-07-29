Special race night in Wexford to celebrate 90th anniversary of Enniscorthy racetrack

Enniscorthy Greyhound Company is 90 years young in September and celebrations marking 90 years of greyhound racing at the Ross Road track will take place at an all sponsored race card meeting on Thursday night, August 3.

A report in The Irish Times of May 6, 1933 noted that a licence for an electric hare track had been granted to the company and that work was proceeding on the laying of a track and the erection of viewing stands. The scheduled opening of the new facility was given as mid June of that year.

However, the opening didn’t take place until August 3, 1933 while the official opening took place on September 7, that year when six races, on the flat and over hurdles, were staged in front of a capacity crowd. Newspaper reports the following day announced “an encouraging degree of success favoured the opening meeting of the Enniscorthy track and entries included dogs from Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wicklow and Wexford”.

The arrangements, according to published reports, “worked perfectly with all races being run to schedule and everything pointing to the success of the undertaking”.

The best race of the opening night was the 325 yards sprint won by ‘Handy Bart’ with the popular fancy ‘Rose of Inglewood’ half a length behind.

The New Ross Standard Newspaper in an article on July 14, 1933, reported that the first meeting of the Enniscorthy Racing Company was held in the offices of John A. Sinnott & Co., Solicitors, Enniscorthy, at which the following Directors were elected:--W. Stamp, Enniscorthy, P.J. Loughlin,do., R. Rea, Dublin, J. McCrea, Carnew, T.J. Larkin, Enniscorthy, and D.O’ Brien, do. The meeting heard the laying down of the track was proceeding and that the tenders of Messrs. Quigley, Engineers, Enniscorthy, for lighting the track at £345.00 and of Messrs. P. Brennan, Bunclody, for the erection of control tower and kennels were accepted as being the lowest received. Following on from that initial Board meeting, two further Directors were appointed, Dr. P.D. Murphy and Dr.W.H. Bowen, both prominent medical practitioners in Enniscorthy at that time.

A plan for the erection of a grand stand was submitted at a Board meeting on December 8, 1933 and approved of while the laying of clinkers, for the improvement of the outside enclosure at the Ross Road venue, was also considered and approved of.

The official opening of the track on September 7, 1933, was a major event both locally and nationally and in press reports at the time the new greyhound stadium was described as a ‘most ideal centre situated conveniently near the centre of Enniscorthy’.

The track was described as ‘unrivalled in aspect with a quality of turf that is congenial to excellent racing’ the New Ross Standard reported in an editorial on September 1, 1933. It went on to say “a magnificent view, from the outside enclosure, is commanded of the track and no effort has been spared to make the course attractive and to ensure its popularity with the people”.

That popularity has never waned over the past 90 years and greyhound racing in Enniscorthy is as popular today as when the first races were run on September 7, 1933.