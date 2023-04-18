Special meeting regarding Enniscorthy flood relief scheme to take place

Slaney Search & Rescue members checking on residents of the Island Road in Enniscorthy during flooding in December 2015. It's been an ongoing problem for years.

A special meeting of Enniscorthy Municipal District focusing attention on the town’s proposed but long awaited flood relief scheme is due to take place in the Presentation Centre on Thursday, April 20, at 10.30 a.m.

It’s expected that councillors will meet with officials from the local authority with a view to getting a detailed update on where the project is currently at.

The initial proposal was rejected by the then Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, early in 2022.

Min McGrath based his decision on a recommendation by independent assessors appointed to examine the submission lodged by the OPW in respect of the €50m scheme.

The decision to refuse permission for the scheme was made under Section 7E(1)(b) of the Arterial Drainage Acts (as amended by the European Union (Environmental Impact Assessment) (Arterial Drainage) Regulations 2019).

In making the decision the minister carried out an Environmental Impact Assessment which took into consideration a number of factors including: the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and Natura Impact Statement (NIS) prepared for the OPW and Wexford County Council; supplementary information submitted by the OPW on foot of a request from the minister’s department to the OPW for further information following an initial review by the environmental consultants, CAAS.

Min McGrath said at the time that in adopting the consultant’s reports he noted CAAS had outlined a number of inadequacies with the EIAR, with which he agreed.

In respect of “the significant effects of the scheme on the environment”, Min McGrath said he was satisfied that there “are significant shortcomings in the biodiversity assessment in relation to impacts on habitats and species which make it uncertain if the project can comply with environmental legislation including the Wildlife Acts”.

However, there are fears locally that the scheme still won’t be progressed significantly within the next five years and the proposed development of a new bridge over the river Slaney has also been separated from the main project. However, that’s been done as part of a strategy that could benefit the project in the long term as it’s a component of the scheme that will hopefully get the go-ahead before permission is granted for works to take place on the main flood relief scheme itself.

All of the local councillors have expressed dismay over the fact it’s taken so long to develop the flood relief scheme that is seriously needed in the town where repeated incidents of intense flooding have taken place over a very long number of years.

It’s hoped that Thursday’s meeting will provide some clarity for the members in relation to the scheme and what the next stage is with regard to moving the project forward.

The meeting will also include a discussion on special projects planned for the town and district.