Songwriter Karan Casey is on a social justice mission as she prepares for National Opera House date

Karan Casey will be promoting her latest album when she performs in the National Opera House.

ONE of Ireland’s most prolific and hugely talented songwriters is heading to Wexford later this month when she brings her current tour to the National Opera House on April 21.

Karan Casey, from Waterford, has been a major part of the Irish and international music scene for the last 25 years. A founder member of Solas, she is someone who is immersed in folk, Celtic and world music and that’s something reflected on her latest album, ‘Nine Apples of Gold’.

Speaking about her new album, she said it contains some very personal songs such as ‘Daughter Dear’, which was based around a conversation with her late mother.

“That happens in a lot of traditional songs and I suppose I have that well to pick from all the time,” she said.

"It was a song from a play I wrote called ‘I Walked Into My Head’ and it was performed in the Kilkenny Arts Festival in 2021, and in that I was having a lot of conversations with my own daughters and with my mother,” she said. “There was a piano on stage that sort of served as a piano and as a safe haven, like a cradle and also as a grave and that’s where that song grew out of.”

“I used to speak to her every day, if not be with her,” said Karan.

Another song on the album, ‘I Live In A Country’, is a bold and fierce statement of intent with regard to female empowerment.

Acknowledging that it’s an angry song she commented: “It’s ok for us to be angry and it’s about my channelling that anger into a song and into a campaign because a lot of this album is very much informed by my work with FairPlé.”

FairPlé is aimed at achieving gender balance in the production, performance, promotion and development of Irish traditional and folk music.

"That was formed in 2018 to initiate discussion about how women are treated in the folk and traditional music world,” she said.

“Over that time period I developed a lot of great relationships with women and men in the campaigning for a better gender balance and pay equity and also platforms to provide policy documents and support for people who are in abusive situations in the work place,” she added.

"During that I was also looking back at how women were treated over the past century in Ireland and so many of the women who were involved in 1916 were artists.”

Karan found out that her own great-grandmother was in Cumann na mBan and she admitted she was amazed by that.

With regard to the aforementioned, ‘I Live In A Country’, she said it’s a very ambitious track because of the subject matter which includes mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries, however, the song also portrays a hopeful message for the future from the point of view of changing things for the better.

"We can take a of courage from the work these women have done and look forward to a better future for everyone,” she said.

She said she was trying to channel frustration through songs and campaigning, and she also commented: “I would like people to reflect on why the anger is there as opposed to the anger itself.”

“I think that’s one of the real bug bears for a lot of women in Ireland, is that people don’t believe or listen to them,” she said.

“It’s a lot to get into one song but I think I got some of it in there,” she added.

"I think I’ve been saying this in a nice way for a very long time and I do have a lot of feminist songs; a lot of songs with strong female characters.”

She also commented that women of her age were very much silent in Ireland but things are changing, albeit there is a long way to go.

She is very happy with the album and was lucky enough to work with some very talented people on it.

The inspiration for the album’s title track, ‘Nine Apples of Gold’ is borne from Irish folklore around Manannán mac Lit, the God of the Sea, who was said to have a musical branch with nine apples of gold.

"I thought I cant’ let that go," she said.

She admitted that she ‘robbed’ the title from her husband, Niall, who had a tune called ‘Nine Apples of Gold'.

"Yes, so I robbed it,” she said, laughing.

"A lot of the album has mythology feeding into it and old stories,” she added.

"A lot of the traditional lines of phrasing and bits of couplets that I would have in me from years of singing traditional songs, I allowed them to come to the surface.”

While she comes from a traditional and folk background there is very much a world music feel to the album. It embraces a lot of influences and crosses a lot of music boundaries with hints of Americana, blues and country mixed in with the traditional and folk elements.

When asked if that was something she set out to do or if it was something more organic she commented: “I think it just sort of happened naturally. I think I am in really good point in my life now where I feel more confident about my songwriting and that’s taken a long time. I would consider myself an interpretative singer more so than anything.”

"I suppose songwriting has been challenging but I just kept at it and I am very lucky to be working at the moment with Sean Óg Graham who co-wrote a lot of the songs and who helped me realise a lot of the musical landscape for these songs,” she said.

She also acknowledged the contribution and influence Niamh Dunne had on the songs and said: “We’re just in a zone I think, and also Niall Vallely, and it’s a rare thing,” she added.

"I’ve been in the music industry a long time and I am really treasuring this little group that we have and things have just come about in a wonderful way, but we work very hard at it.”

"There is an awful lot of trial and error with Sean Óg and myself but he works very quietly and he often plays his thoughts and I just think we seem to be in a very real sweet spot at the moment,” she said.

That will be the line-up that will perform in the National Opera House and Karan said she is very much looking forward to having Niamh and Sean Óg along with her and hopefully Niall too.

"I am treasuring it because it doesn't always happen, because you can bring people into a room together and the song can be there but it’s not always a given that you move on from that or that something else will happen to it so it's a rare thing,” she said.

It also means that what was recorded in the studio will be able to be replicated in the live setting and that’s something she is also looking forward to.

"I definitely think the organic feel of the songs is very much there for us,” she said.

"Having the added powerful band of good musicians only enhances it because for me the sign of a good song is one that you can sing acapella," she added.

"If you’re lucky enough to have wise, compassionate, gentle musicians you’re in a good space and this group all like songs which is great.”

While all of the songs on the album are personal to her Karan said one of the things that was most satisfying about the collection was that she got to say some of the things that she had been wanting to say for a long time.

"The likes of ‘Sister I’m Here For You’, with the beautiful lyrics of Niamh, and ‘I Live In a Country’ and also the personal nature of ‘Daughter Dear’ and ‘By and By’, which is more personal because it was written for my brother who passed away in 2020,” she said.

"I wrote that song for him,” she added.

"The whole album, while it is very uplifting and about nature – and the beauty and balm of nature – also has an undercurrent of grief I suppose.”

However, in view of the fact that death and grief are also part of nature and natural progression that undercurrent is very relevant to the overall theme of the record.

“I am lucky to have music to help you through those times,” she said.

Following her appearance in the National Opera House she will be performing a home coming gig in Garter Lane in Waterford City.

With 11 dates left on the current tour she will then turn her attention to a tour of the USA in June and she also has a play lined up in Cork, about the women of the Rebellion.

That’s due to take place in October and she hopes to record some new songs over the summer relating to the theme of that play.

So it’s busy times ahead for one of Ireland's most talented yet down-to-earth performers.

