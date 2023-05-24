See inside substantial Wexford property on the market for €300,000

The gardens are very well maintained.

A substantial residential and commercial property, on a one acre site in Ballindaggin, Co Wexford, is to go under the auctioneers hammer in June.

The property, which is located in the heart of Ballindaggin village, is being brought to the market by Quinn Property with a guide price of €300,000 and will go under the auctioneer’s hammer in an online auction on June 30, at 2 p.m.

Among the amenities that are all close by the property are a shop, post-office, church, primary school, pub, restaurant and community centre.

While Ballindaggin itself is an attractive, busy little village, the property is located just 11km from Enniscorthy and 10km from Bunclody, where there are secondary schools and numerous sports facilities.

In highlighting the property, the auctioneers also pointed out that it’s just 15 minutes from the M11 with Carlow, Waterford and Kilkenny all less than an hour away.

The property is comprised of an impressive residence and gardens, which have been carefully maintained and presented in good condition.

The property also has two substantial commercial units which would be suitable for a wide range of potential uses. There is also ample parking facilities and large lawn areas to the front and rear.