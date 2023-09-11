Rural Wexford cottage in need of complete restoration due to go under the hammer

The cottage lies on a 0.4 acre plot of land at Killisk, The Ballagh, near Enniscorthy

A derelict cottage on 0.4 acres of land near Enniscorthy is going under the hammer soon, by auctioneers Quinn Property.

The site at Killisk, The Ballagh, will go for sale by online auction on Wednesday, September 13, at 12 noon.

“This very attractive site is located along a local road, just 2.8km from the peaceful and picturesque village of The Ballagh with a good range of amenities to include primary school, shop, post office, pub, church and GAA facilities,” said Jack Quinn.

“It is in an area of beautiful landscape, while still being well-connected to essential services, recreational opportunities and nearby towns. The property is 10 minutes from the coast and is in close proximity to many of Wexford's finest beaches. It is 20km north of Wexford town and 15km east of Enniscorthy town.”

The single storey one-bedroom residence has been unoccupied for some time and is in need of complete restoration.

Despite its current state of disrepair, the cottage still holds a certain charm and its potential for restoration and revival is evident, added Mr Quinn. “With careful attention and loving restoration, this derelict cottage could once again become a cherished home, nestled within the lush rolling countryside of County Wexford.”

The premises contains a kitchen of 5m by 3.3m in size, an open fire, a sink unit, and a bedroom of 3.3m by 3m in size. The facilities includes double glazed windows and a door, electricity and mains water supply. The property is Ber Exempt.

To get there from the Ballagh, turn towards The Sawdust Inn, proceed for about 2.8km and the property is on the left hand side with a Quinn Property signboard.